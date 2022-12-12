Time Out Market Montreal Is Hosting A New Years Party & The Menu Is Ridiculous
You can snag two hours of open bar for an extra $50.
Time Out Market Montreal is cooking up a New Year's party fit for foodies. The 'Kicks & Confetti' event will serve an exclusive menu on December 31, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., so you can dish out tasty creations by some of the city's top chefs.
Depending on your ticket choice, you can feast your way through to midnight and pre-game with specialty cocktails concocted by some of Montreal's most popular bars, like Club Pélicano and Bar George.
All tickets include a four-course meal and attendees can pick from the following options:
- Le Blossom: Unagi torched - Eel, salmon, Tobiko, green onion, Oshinko, spicy mayo, Ikura, sesame, Unagi sauce
- Marusan: Toshikoshi soba - soba (buckwheat) noodle, hot dash soup, tempura shrimp
- Le Red Tiger: Chicken and Leek Dumplings (6) - fried noodles, spicy peanut butter sauce, leek salad, chili flakes and fresh peanuts.
- Le Taj: Chicken Korma - Chicken, creamy sauce with almonds and freshly ground spices, rice and salad
- Paul Toussaint: Jerk fish, djondjon rice with mushrooms and lima peas
- Chanthy Yen: Braised pork belly, lightly grilled, mugo bean and congee purée, grilled tomatillo salsa, rice mousse
- Mezzmiz: Chicken Taouk - Lebanese pickles, Lebanese garlic sauce, hummus, sumac potatoes
- Americas BBQ: Grilled tiger shrimp, herbalicious, sweet potato puree, chef salad with passion fruit vinaigrette
- Burger T: Turkey burger Signé Toqué ! Cheddar cheese, green tomato ketchup, fries.
- il Miglio: Medaglioni with pork, beurre blanc with veal broth, foie gras flakes, sprouts
- Moleskine: La Bologna - Mornay sauce, Mortadella, Kale, pistachios, Stracciatella, truffled honey
- Campo: Campo Platter - Chorizo, chicken wings, homemade chicken croquettes, fries
There are two tiers of tickets, one for those who are in it solely for the nosh and one for those who also want to drink.
The alcohol-free, more family-friendly option is $100 per person and includes a four-course menu, a mocktail toast at midnight, party favours and access to a photo booth to capture memories.
For $115 per person, you can enter the bar area, which is only open to those aged 18 and up. That ticket will land you a four-course meal, a champagne toast at midnight, party favours and access to the photo booth. You can also add two hours of open bar from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. for an extra $50 per person.
There will be a live DJ all night to keep the party going. Guests are being asked to accessorize their outfits with classy sneakers to welcome the New Year — and, presumably, kick 2022 to the curb — in comfort and style.
Time Out Market NYE
When: December 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 705, rue Saint-Catherine St O.
Cost: $100+ depending on section; $50 extra for two hours of open bar