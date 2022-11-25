20 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In December
Happy holidays 🎄☃️️❄️ and new year y'all! 🎁
OMG, it's already December! After a hot AF restriction-free festival season and a short yet gorgeous autumn, the snow and cold temps have officially returned to the 514.
That doesn't mean it's time to start hibernating! Whether you want to embrace the holiday spirit, try some new food and bars, or attend massive parties, Montreal has what you're looking for in December.
This year deserves a great finish, so here's a bucket list of things to do to make the most of your time left in 2022. Where will you go?
Participate In A Free Photoshoot At The Marché Floh
Cost: Free
When: December 4, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Floh market, 4301, rue Saint-Denis
Why You Should Go: Marché Floh is hosting a free photo booth! Clients can get their pics taken by a photographer and edited in a vintage style. The photos will be sent to the models for personal use.
Try Time Out Market's Holiday Menu
Cost: Prices vary by meal.
When: from December 5, 2022, to January 5, 2023
Where: Time Out Market Montreal
Why You Should Go: Only available from December 5 to January 5, the festive holiday menu by Time Out Market Montréal has many tasty options that are definitely worth a try if you're downtown and feeling peckish.
Embrace The Holiday Spirit at La Lutinerie's Christmas Markets
Cost: Free to attend
When: All three Montreal Christmas markets opened in late November. You can find the schedules here.
Where:
- The Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal will be in the Quartier des Spectacles
- The Village de Noël de Montréal will be held at Atwater Market
- The Marché de Noël will be at Jean-Talon Market
Why You Should Go: This year, you can expect lots of new surprises at Montreal's trio of Christmas markets, including film screenings, musical shows, a new restaurant as well as presentations staging a "realm of the elves."
Try Luminothérapie At Quartier Des Spectacles
Cost: Free
When: From December 1, 2022 to March 5, 2023, every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: The Quartier des Spectacles, from rue Sainte-Catherine to Square Phillips.
Why You Should Go: You can discover this new route including six interactive and enlightening art installations downtown without spending a loonie.
Drink A Cocktail At The Riverside Ice Bar
Cost: $20/entrance & welcome drink
When: Opens December 8
- Wednesday & Thursday: 6 to 11 p.m.
- Friday: 6 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday: 5 p.m. to midnight
- Sunday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Riverside Bar, 5020, rue Saint-Ambroise
Why You Should Go: If you're not willing to drive all the way to Quebec City to see the iconic Hôtel de Glace, ice sculptor Julien Doré is building another icy masterpiece right here in Montreal by the Lachine Canal. The frozen pop-up bar will serve a mix of hot and cold cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic mocktails.
Attend A Vegan Christmas Market
Cost: General admission is free. VIP tickets are $13.80.
When: December 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Maison du Développement Durable, 50, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Why You Should Go: If you're an enthusiast for all things plant-based, there's a Christmas market just for you! You can expect over 40 vendors showcasing cruelty-free food, home decor, bedding, clothing, cosmetics and more.
Stop By The Christmas Market By La Virée De Noël
Cost: Free to attend
When: December 8 to 11
Where: 2065 and 2205, rue Parthenais
Why You Should Go: The Virée des Ateliers' Christmas market is back. About 50 local creators will sell handmade products so you can find unique gifts for your loved ones.
Shop At Longueuil's Christmas Market
Cost: Free to attend
When: Until December 18, Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m; Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 340, rue Saint-Charles O., Longueuil, QC
Why You Should Go: Big 7 Travel has released a list of the top 50 Christmas markets in the world and the Marché de Noël et des traditions de Longueuil is the only Quebec entry in the ranking.
Eat Some Street Food At The Japanese Holiday Market
Cost: Free to attend
When: December 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. and December 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Communautaire de Loisirs Sainte-Catherine d’Alexandrie, 1700, rue Atataken, Montreal
Why You Should Go: At this Japanese holiday market you'll find origami earrings, sushi plate sets, matcha-based desserts and more original gifts from local vendors.
Dance At The Harry Potter Yule Ball Celebration
Cost: A standard admission is $85 or $95 for adults, and $65 or $71,50 for children from 12 to 17 years old. A premium package costs $125 or $130 for adults, and $95 or $97,50 for minors.
When: various times depending on the day of the week (hours are subject to change):
- Wednesdays and Thursdays: 6:00 p.m and 9:00 p.m
- Fridays: 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Sundays: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Salon 1861, 550, ave. Richmond, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Montreal is the only Canadian city hosting this immersive event by Warner Bros. So if you're a fan of the saga, we recommend that you don't wait too long to purchase your ticket to Hogwarts.
Visit Montreal's Botanical Garden, Biodome & Other Museums For Free
Cost: Free
When: December 10 and 11
Where: Montreal's Botanical Garden, Insectarium, Rio Tino Alcan Planetarium, Biodôme and Biosphere.
Why You Should Go: To mark the the COP15 United Nations biodiversity conference, all the Espace pour la vie museums will be free to visit for one weekend. You must book your time slot online.
Take Advantage Of One Last Chance To Immerse Yourself In The Artistic World Of Van Gogh
Cost: $32.19; $25,87 for students
When: resumes December 26
Where: Oasis Immersion (inside the Palais des Congrès); 301, rue Saint-Antoine O.
Why You Should Go: The immersive installation will close until December 26 to make way for the COP15. Thereafter, you have until March to experience the lights and the colours of the emotional Van Gogh exhibit before it gets replaced by a new show.
Get A Drink At The Miracle Pop-Up Christmas Bar
Cost: Free to attend. Drinks for purchase onsite.
When: From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day until December 26
Where: 132 Bar Vintage, 132, rue Fleury O.
Why You Should Go: The magical pop-up bar "Miracle" has returned to our city! You can sip on tasty cocktails in an over-the-top festive atmosphere, listen to a holiday soundtrack and take some pretty rad Instagram pics.
Discover The Art Of Pottery At Café Les Faiseurs
Cost: $65 for an "introduction to pottery" class
When: Several dates are available in December.
Where: Café Les Faiseurs, 6564, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: If you're willing to get your hands dirty this holiday season, Les Faiseurs offers different pottery lessons for all levels. You can also just stop by the ceramic shop or eat at the café.
Go On A Magical Date At Illumi Laval
Cost:
- Presale is $21.75 for general admission of a pedestrian, $31.75 for the driver and $21.75 for a passenger.
- In-person purchase is $26.75 for general admission of a pedestrian, $36.75 for the driver and $26.75 for a passenger.
When: Until January 8, 2023
Where: 2805, boul. du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Should Go: The Christmas show just opened at Illumi Laval, so you can bring your favourite person to see an infinity of colourful bulbs arranged in a dazzling holiday spectacle.
Dine In A Magical Outdoor Bubble Dome in Laval
Cost: Depends on the chosen restaurant
When: December 5 to March 5
- Juliette & Chocolat — December 5 to December 11
- Jack Astor's — December 12 to December 23
Where: Place Centrale, Centropolis, Laval, QC
Why You Should Go: Laval's Centropolis is erecting dining domes for you to enjoy a memorable dinner on its winter terrasse. Two different restaurants will take over the domes in December.
Enjoy The Aura Show At Notre-Dame Basilica
Cost: $32 for general admission
When: Several dates in December
Where: Notre Dame Basilica, 110, rue Notre Dame O.
Why You Should Go: Another light show, but this time inside a local landmark. The experience combines dynamic lighting, architecture and orchestra music.
Watch Deadmau5 Perform At The Lumen Festival
Cost: $45 to $60 general admission for one night; $70 to $95 for VIP tickets
When: December 27, 28 and 29, 2022
Where: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa
Why You Should Go: Mixing an impressive line-up of EDM DJs and a futuristic visual spectacle, the Lumen festival is back at Montreal's New City Gas for three nights before NYE.
Get Mesmerized At SAT's NYE Party
Cost: $36.75 (including tax) for general admission
When: December 31, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Montreal's SAT, 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: One last time in 2022, and for the very first time in 2023, you can dance to house and techno tunes inside SAT's "Satosphère," a dome that enables 360-degree projections around spectators.
Get Kinky At The Snow Ball NYE Party At Bain Mathieu
Carnavalesque Snow Ball NYE 2023 by Cirque de Boudoir
Cost: $69.98 (including tax) for general admission
When: December 31, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Bain Mathieu, 2915, rue Ontario E.
Why You Should Go: Do you like dressing up? This one is for you! Featuring electronic music with DJs, gogo dancers and a kinky dungeon, the Snow Ball by Cirque du Boudoir should be quite a treat for the eyes. You must dress to impress in a full-fetish outfit or an icy-themed costume.