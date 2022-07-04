Montreal's SAT Is Hosting Free Outdoor Movies With Live Soundtrack Performances This Month
One of the movies is "It Follows"!
Montreal's SAT (the Société des arts technologiques) has released its summer 2022 program, including yet another set of free outdoor movie screenings in downtown Montreal. But unlike other film festivals and events coming to the city this summer, these will feature live soundtrack performances.
And not just regular presentations of original film soundtracks, either. SAT ciné-concert attendees will witness featured artists improvise all-new soundtracks — a spectacle of live invention.
In a press release, the organization promises "unique moments of creation."
The society and its partners, the Cinémathèque québécoise and the Partenariat du Quartier des Spectacles, will stage four screenings at Place de la paix between July 14 and 22:
- Jim Jarmusch's The Limits of Control (2009) at 8 p.m. on July 14
- with music by Silicon Beats;
- Chris Marker's Level 5 (1997) at 8 p.m. on July 15
- with music by Roger Tellier Craig, Jean Sebastien Truchy, and Jonathan Parant;
- David Robert Mitchell's It Follows (2014) at 8 p.m. on July 21,
- with music by Janette King and Maryze;
- and Dziga Vertov's Man with the Camera (1929) at 8 p.m. on July 22
- with music by Ben Shemie.
The Cinémathèque québécoise will present short films before each screening.
Also at the SAT this summer are Subtrat, a "sound immersion experience" with musical performances in the Satosphere dome on July 5, 6 and 7, and, until July 30, a rerun of the seven winning films from the 2022 SAT Fest.
Outdoor Movie Screenings with Live Soundtrack Performances
SAT ciné-concertsCourtesy of the SAT
Price: Free
Where: Place de la paix, right next to the SAT (1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent)
When: July 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2022
