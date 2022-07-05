This Epic Montreal Aquatic Obstacle Course Is Back For The Summer At Parc Jean-Drapeau
Aquazilla is officially back for the summer season! ☀️🌊
Summer is officially on in Montreal, and there's no better way to cool off on those hot and humid days than plunging into a refreshing body of water.
Well, one way to take things up a notch is at Aquazilla.
The inflatable aquatic obstacle course officially returned to the 514 on July 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.
The water circuit is open to visitors of all ages, so you don't need to be a kid to get your inflatable fun on.
The course has a variety of modules and challenges that will certainly put your skills to the test — so you'll feel like you're on American Ninja Warrior or Wipeout without the unattainable difficulty level.
Aquazilla is open to all from Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aquazilla also allows group events to be held an hour prior to general admission, meaning groups can enjoy the course from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
In addition to the obstacle course, visitors will also be able to access the beach, which will remain open on weekdays until August 19 and on weekends until September 5.
In order to access the park, you have to purchase a daily beach pass for $9 or a summer season pass for $50. Once you've got your beach access, you'll need to grab a separate Aquazilla ticket.
Those 14 years of age and over can choose between the one-hour experience for $18 or the all-day experience for $32.50.
If you're a big fan of Aquazilla, then you can also purchase a season pass for $71.50 — this way you can get your aquatic adventure on all summer long.
Life jackets are provided on-site and the course will only close in the case of a thunderstorm.
Aquazilla at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: $9 for beach access and an additional $18 for a one-hour experience, or $32.50 for the whole day.
When: Starting July 1, 2022
Address: 151, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal, QC