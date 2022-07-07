12 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Add A Little Shimmer To Your Summer
No one does summer as good as Montreal! ☀️
A much-deserved weekend in Montreal is exactly what we all need after the first full week in a while.
But after a week of working hard, you get a weekend of playing even harder thanks to all of the festivals, activities and restaurants to check out all over the city.
From the Montreal Jazz Festival, firework festivities, all the way to brand new art exhibitions and a whole street food fest, there are tons to do that really prove no one does summer quite like Montreal does.
So, what are you going to get up to this weekend?
Jam Out To Some Tunes At Montreal Jazz Fest
When: June 30 to July 9
Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Out of all of the festivals that we're happy to have made an official comeback to the 514; Montreal Jazz Festival definitely takes the cake. For the 42nd edition, 3,000 performers from over 30 countries can be enjoyed at the event's second weekend of bops and rad jams.
Set Your Sights On The L'International des Feux Loto-Québec Fireworks
When: June 25, July 2, 9, 13, 16, 20, 27, Aug 3 and 6, 2022
Address: La Ronde, 22, chem. Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The long weekends may be over, but that isn't stopping stunning fireworks displays from lighting up the Montreal skies. Officially making its return after a long two years, this festival is bringing the vibrant colours we know and love to summer, and you can watch it right from the Jacques-Cartier Bridge for a true first-row view.
See Some Amazing Acts During MONTRÉAL COMPLÈTEMENT CiRQUE
When: July 7 to 17
Address: Quartier Latin, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's no secret that the world of circus is rich in the city, especially during this amazing summer festival that will literally turn the world upside down. Throughout the next two weeks, you can see some incredible acrobats and performers at absolutely no cost!
Check Out Montreal Comiccon
When: July 8 to 10
Address: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1001, Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of anime, horror, comic books and gaming, this is definitely an event you won't want to miss out on. This massive convention is known to go all out, from the vendors, to the fans, to the overall vibe. Tickets are still on sale for both single-day admissions and the three-day package.
Step Into The Fantastical World Of Yayoi Kusama
Price: Free
When: July 6, 2022, to January 15, 2023
Address: Fondation PHI pour l’art contemporain, 451 & 465 rue Saint-Jean
Why You Need To Go: Yayoi Kusama's exhibit has made its way around the world and has finally arrived in Montreal. The exhibit is totally free and includes sculptures, paintings and two of her famed infinity rooms, which are bound to transport you into quite the psychedelic experience.
Float Down The Canal With A Live Concert
Price: $55 per person or $75 with paddleboard rental
When: Every Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Address: AventruresH2O meeting point located behind the Walter Condos at 2727 rue, St. Patrick.
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says summer in the city quite like hanging by the Lachine Canal. Now you can really spend a day on the water thanks to this amazing experience from AdventuresH20 where riders can float down the canal and listen to a live harpist play the ultimate relaxing soundtrack. Talk about floating your worries away, right?
Stop By This Drags & Bellinis Event
Price: $19.47
When: July 10
Address: SUPERNAT, 4316, rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: SUPERNAT is Montreal's latest wine bar that will be hosting a Drags & Bellini event this weekend. Three drag queens, Demone LaStrange, Stella Stone and Lana Dalida, will perform with bottomless bellinis available for 40$ made with a Chardonnay Pétillant Naturel on tap and peach juice, plus the delicious food menu including Vietnamese sandwiches and fresh pastries.
Celebrate This Montreal Café's Third Birthday
When: July 9
Address: Le VSL, 753, boul. Decarie, Saint-Laurent, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Montreal coffee shop made its way into people's hearts with its rainbow birthday cake lattes last year. Now it's the cafe's turn for a little birthday fun as it celebrates three years in business. The festivities will include a 3$ special on almost all drinks, free samples of the coffee from the new menu, music and so much more.
Catch A Free Show From The Metropolitan Orchestra
Price: Free
When: July 8 to July 16
Address: Throughout the city
Why You Need To Go: The Metropolitan Orchestra will be performing all over the city this week and you can enjoy some soul-moving music absolutely free. The company includes saxophones, cellos, violins, and a collection of other instruments to really round out the sound. All you have to do is sit back, relax and let the music take you away.
Discover The Frida Kahlo Experience
Price: $40+ for adults, $33+ for students
When: Until September 5
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 rue William, Montreal, QChen:
Why You Need To Go: Frida Kahlo: Life of an Icon explores the life and works of the famed artist in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The exhibit is still on at the Arsenal Museum and if you haven't checked it out just yet, it's definitely something to keep on your radar... and if you have, you know it's something to consider seeing again.
Indulge In Some Ice Cream At Gaufres et Glaces's New Longueuil Location
Address: 433, rue King-George, Longueuil, QC
Why You Need To Go: This classic Montreal spot always keeps people refreshed with its extravagant ice cream creations, but a new location in Longueuil will help bring a little something sweet to Montreal's South Shore. You'll be able to get your hands on 21 choices of top-quality Belgian Chocolate dips for your waffles and ice creams to which you can add a choice of 12 toppings. Mmm...
Grab Some Food At This Street Food Festival In Old Port
Price: $3 admission for everyone over the age of eight years.
When: July 7 to 10, 2022
Address: Quai de l'Horloge, Montreal Old Port
Why You Need To Go: Any event in this city related to food is sure to be delectable and this one in Montreal's most beautiful neighbourhood is a festival dream come true. Over 100 dishes will be available from cuisines all over the world. So, who's ready to get their eats on?