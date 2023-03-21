MUTEK Revealed Part Of Its Electric 2023 Lineup, Including A Member Of Nine Inch Nails
Over 50 artists will take the stage.
MUTEK is turning up the volume on "novelty and eclecticism" for its 24th edition. The Montreal music festival unveiled just over half of this year's headliners — many of whom will be participating for the first time — including Alessandro Cortini of Nine Inch Nails and drum and bass legend dBridge.
Other international heavyweights include .VRIL, Ale Hop and Animistic Beliefs with local support from fan favourites Pascale Project, SPRLUA and Honeydrip. The electronic festival, running from August 22 to 27, will span 33 live performances and over 50 artists.
Over five days, the festival will showcase a variety of electronic genres from ambient and drone to industrial, house and more experimental music.
A full program will be unveiled in May, but weekend passes are already available online and, for a limited time, students can land a 15% discount on early bird tickets.
MUTEK promises to be a tapestry of sonic exploration, with artists using everything from modular synthesis to artificial intelligence to create some truly electric sounds.
MUTEK 2023
When: August 22 to 27, 2023.
Cost: $134/weekend passes