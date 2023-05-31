Montreal's St-Viateur Bagel Is Expanding To The East End & Hosting A Block Party To Celebrate
You could win a pair of bagel-themed Nike Dunks!
The sweet, toasty aroma of Montreal's iconic St-Viateur bagels is poised to swirl through the streets of Anjou. The family-run bakery is expanding its footprint with a new store.
The June 3 opening promises a limited-time bagel discount. Attendees are also in for a full-on sesame-speckled neighbourhood event, with a sprinkling of activities and a unique raffle that will have soles tingling with anticipation.
"We always love being part of every community we are in. So this event is a welcome block party to let people know we are here," Vince Morena told MTL Blog.
"My brothers and I grew up in the east end, so opening this store has felt like a homecoming of sorts," he said.
St-Viateur's legendary Montreal-style bagels are a savoury-sweet spectacle in themselves. Crafted with care, they are first boiled in honey-infused water, then crisped to perfection in wood-fired ovens.
Alongside the prospect of a limited deal on fresh bagels — six free, if you purchase a dozen — the weekend shindig will feature an array of family-friendly activities. Young attendees will have a chance to learn the delicate craft of bagel making and have their faces painted.
There will also be a raffle featuring a grand prize pair of bagel-themed Nike Dunks. The sneakers are the ultimate accessory for Montreal bagel lovers.
With a light brown colour, sesame seed detailing and a dark-blue swoop reminiscent of the provincial flag, they bring a delicious bagel vibe to any outfit, so you can wear your love for Montreal's best on your feet.
So, prepare to welcome St-Viateur's latest addition, Anjou — the bagels are hot and the party is just getting started.
St-Viateur Bagel Block Party
When: June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 10350, rue Renaude-Lapointe, Anjou