Montreal's Tacos Frida Was Robbed Early Saturday Morning & The Person Was Caught On Camera
A breaking and entering call was placed with the Montreal police around 4 a.m.
One of Montreal's favourite taco joints, Tacos Frida, was robbed early on the morning of Saturday, September 25.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told MTL Blog that a breaking and entering call was placed with the Montreal police around 4 a.m. that day.
And the taco spot wasn't shy to expose the person who did it on social media, as they decided to share a photo from the camera footage early that morning showing the robber's face.
MTL Blog spoke with the owner of Tacos Frida, Enrique Chan, who said, "a guy just broke one of the locks and emptied the cash register."
Chan believes around $300 was stolen during this incident.
Brabant explained that "Officers were called on-site concerning a breaking and entering. So far, we don't have any arrests but we've taken all the evidence and the camera footage, which was sent to investigators, so we'll see if we can identify the person who committed the break and entry."
The investigation is ongoing.