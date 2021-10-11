Montreal's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Summer Temperatures This Week
One day is expected to feel like 24 C!
Winter is coming, but it's not time to start hibernating just yet. Montreal's weather forecast calls for temperatures of up to 22 degrees this week.
Tuesday will be a perfect day to take a walk and admire the fall foliage around the city, considering it's expected to feel like 24 C.
Friday will also be beautiful, so go ahead and plan a happy hour in the park with your gang, like it's still summer.
On the other hand, The Weather Network predicts a drastic drop in temperature starting next weekend, returning to seasonal norms of 14 degrees.
This forecast should be valid until the end of the month, before giving way to cooler weather in November.
In the meantime, take advantage of these last summer temperatures to do some outdoor fall activities.