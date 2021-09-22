Most Quebec Workers Want Bill 96 & To Make French The Language Of Work, A Survey Found
From young workers to old, people seem to agree with the language law reform bill.
A survey conducted by Leger for Quebec's largest worker's union, the FTQ, found that most workers in the province support Bill 96 and think it's a good idea to make French the only language at work.
Seventy-three percent of respondents "consider it urgent to protect the French language in Quebec," according to the survey.
The survey was held among 2,000 workers, including 500 respondents born outside of Canada or whose parents were born outside the country.
Sixty-nine percent of respondents aged 18 to 34, classified as young workers, agreed with the "urgency" to protect the French language with Bill 96. Meanwhile, 53% of respondents classified as immigrants or children of immigrants agreed.
In total, 71% of survey respondents agreed that French should be the language spoken in the workplace. However, only 48% of immigrants surveyed agreed with that sentiment.
The FTQ said that it was concerned by the 27% of respondents who found it "normal to have to work in English in Quebec."
"It's not normal to have to work in English in Quebec," FTQ secretary-general Denis Bolduc said in a press release.
"This survey clearly demonstrates our concern that French must be protected, but at the same time it highlights our concerns about the future of French in the world of work."