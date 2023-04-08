Montreal Comedy Show Kickback Returns With A Hilarious Lineup & Its Infamous After-Parties
The show is closing out GiggleFest tonight!
Montreal comedy show Kickback is closing out GiggleFest tonight with a hilarious lineup and a sickening after-party, the first in a while! Oh, and did we mention you can score some free shots, too?
Kickback creators Eva Alexopoulos and DJ Micah are coming in hot with not one but two shows this month and you can get in some laughs tonight, April 8 for the ultimate comedy kickback. Ha, get it?
The show will be hosted by Kickback's very own Alexopoulos and the lineup includes acts by Rodney Ramsey, Ben Cardilli, Dan James, Ernie Vincente, Tamar Appleton and Jeeves Sil.
Kickback is also celebrating the return of its iconic after-parties now that it's found its new home and venue located right in the heart of Saint-Henri.
"We’ve been looking for a permanent space to call home for a while. In the past few volumes, we haven't been able to have our infamous after-parties but now that we have a space we're able to bring these events back and continue to grow the comedy community in Montreal in our new home in St-Henri.," Alexopoulos told MTL Blog.
The event is sponsored by both Prohibition and Dolce, so you can also expect some free goodies that just might satisfy your psyche and your sweet tooth. DJ Micha will be serving a bangin' set following the comedy show with a house-music disco after-party.
So, wanna Kickback?
Kickback Vol. 19
When: April 8, 2023, from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Address: 257 rue Ferdinand, Montreal, QC