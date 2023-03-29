Piknic Électronik Is Launching Discount Tickets For Its Summer-Long 20th Anniversary Bash
The iconic festival is also moving locations.
Piknic Électronik is amping up for a summer-long celebration of its 20th anniversary and discount festival passes are set to go on sale this week.
Montreal's signature Sunday party will mark the milestone with a move away from the iconic Calder statue on Île Sainte-Hélène and closer to its original site. From May 21 to October 1, you can catch Piknic DJs playing at Jardin Le Petit Prince, right outside the Jean-Drapeau metro.
Four OfF Piknic events have already been announced featuring top performers like Tale Of Us, Charlotte de Witte, Dirty Players, Claude Vonstroke, Green Velvet and Fisher. The Friday and Saturday shows kick off on May 26, a complement to the regular Piknic season that takes place on Sundays.
Reflecting on the growth of Piknic Électronik over two decades, co-founders Nicolas Cournoyer and Pascal Lefebvre said the festival has become more than just a music event – it’s a social and cultural experience that brings people together.
"We wanted to offer a different interpretation of what EDM represented at the time, which was often contained in nightclubs… at the beginning, we simply wanted to create a cool, safe space for the whole family to hang out, while taking EDM out of its natural environment," said Cournoyer.
"Twenty years later, it's clear that Montrealers have made Piknic Électronik a true signature event for our city," added Lefebvre.
You can snatch Piknic pre-sale passes online for $130 as of 11 a.m. on March 30. Organizers say the full festival line-up is coming soon.