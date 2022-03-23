Trending Topics

Nalie Agustin — A Montrealer Who Documented Her Battle With Cancer — Has Died At Age 33

Her family is planning an event to celebrate her life.

Senior Editor
Nalie Agustin died on March 22 after a longtime battle with cancer. She was 33 years old.

Her family shared the news on Instagram.

"On behalf of the Agustin and Thakrar family, we thank you for your support and outpouring of love," they wrote. "We thank the Great Spirit for the gift of Nalie's life."

The Montrealer publicly documented her life on social media and drew a large following with her messages of hope and determination. She also shared candid insight into the triumphs and sorrows of living with a cancer diagnosis.

Her family said they're planning a memorial event and will share details online.

