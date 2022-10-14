National Bank Is Hiring In Montreal Now & The Starting Salary Is $52K
When it comes to your career, benefits, development opportunities, training and work environment are just as important as the pay.
On the hunt for a new job? An institution with a solid foundation (one that actually prioritizes your values), like the National Bank of Canada, could be the perfect place for you to grow – both personally and professionally.
National Bank is currently looking for new talent to fill interesting and accessible positions in its customer contact centres in downtown Montreal.
By joining the National Bank team, either as an Investment Advisor or Investment Agent Direct Brokerage at National Bank Direct Brokerage (NBDB), you can combine your interest in finance with your skills in customer service.
Do you love stock markets and investment strategies? If so, these positions will give you the chance to learn more about how to manage your portfolio — all while getting paid.
This could be a start of a career path full of possibilities, just ask Sacha, Senior Investment Agent with National Bank Direct Brokerage (NBDB), Massiva, Senior Account Executive with NBDB, Rabah, Expert Advisor with NBDB and Zeina, Investment Advisor with the Client Contact Centre.
"I have a development plan that allows me to structure my career. It's easy to communicate and the managers [are] accessible," says Massiva.By applying, you too could grow within this banking institution that makes career development a priority.
Investment Advisor
As an Investment Advisor, you'll propose appropriate investment strategies to those with a specific goal in mind, like going on a vacation, buying a house or retiring.
Don't worry: National Bank supports its new employees by offering paid training and covering the cost of their licence. Once hired, you have six weeks to get your Mutual Fund Representative licence, with a full refund once you complete the program.
There's also an eight-week on-the-job training period, which allows you to experience the dynamic environment of a customer contact centre and get to know your colleagues.
You'll be well supervised so that you can properly guide clients on the variety of savings solution options available to them, such as TFSAs, RRSPs and RESP. You’ll also be able to help clients accomplish their goals by sharing your knowledge and listening to their financial needs.
"It's remarkable how much of a positive impact we can have on our clients' lives," says Zeina. "We listen to them, guide them and support them in their choices. Essentially, we make sure they make the best decisions possible to achieve their goals."
If you're interested in this position, you can apply directly online by filling out a form with just six questions, and providing your resume is optional.
Investment Agent At National Bank Direct Brokerage
The role of the Investment Agent at NBDB is to carry out stock market transactions at the request of your clients and to provide them with the information and tools they need to achieve their financial goals.
So having good listening skills, a collaborative spirit, an interest in the stock market and tech skills are all valuable assets.
Although not a prerequisite, National Bank also encourages its employees with a genuine passion for the financial sector to take the Canadian Securities Course.
This course opens up other areas for advancement within the bank, particularly in the broad field of capital markets.
"What I love about my job is all the knowledge I've acquired about the financial markets and the transactional tools I work with every day," says Sacha.
National Bank makes an effort to create a stimulating, dynamic and friendly work environment.
"The work environment is great: you never get bored, you learn [...] every day, you work with professional people [and] you feel like you're part of a family," said Rabah.
To apply, fill out the National Bank's six-question online application form.
A Place Where You Can Show Off Your Talents
In addition to providing its employees with all the resources they need to thrive professionally, National Bank also supports their personal well-being through a range of flexible and competitive benefits.
Employees can develop their own interests and put their talents to use for a good cause.
"I took part in the bank's [field hockey] tournament for the Breakfast Club, and I've had the opportunity to do comedy shows in front of my colleagues to raise money for the United Way," says Sacha, who has a passion for stand-up comedy.
The List Of Benefits Goes On
From the moment you're hired, you'll be able to benefit from a comprehensive health and wellness program, flexible group insurance, preferred banking services, a pension plan and stock options — and so much more.
Plus, the base salary is $52,000 per year and the bank will reimburse your education costs up to a predetermined amount.
With National Bank's 1,500 employees across 20 customer contact centres, having a job there means being a part of a dynamic and diverse team.
If you're looking for a rewarding career that allows you to learn more about finance, then National Bank is the employer for you.
