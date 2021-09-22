New UNIQLO Locations Are Coming To The Montreal Area Soon
The popular Japanese clothing retailer is expanding in Quebec!
Popular Japanese retailer UNIQLO is expanding in Quebec with plans to open two new locations in the Montreal area.
In an email shared with MTL Blog, UNIQLO announced that it would be opening stores in Cadillac Fairview Pointe-Claire and Cadillac Fairview Promenades Saint-Bruno in the spring of 2022.
These locations will join the UNIQLO in Montreal's Eaton Centre, which opened in October 2020, as well as the one in Cadillac Fairview Carrefour Laval, which opened in March 2021.
"We are excited to build on our success in the Quebec market and make UNIQLO and LifeWear accessible to more Canadians," said Yuichiro Kaneko, CEO of UNIQLO Canada, in a statement.
LifeWear apparel, the email said, is "UNIQLO's commitment to creating perfect clothes that meet the needs of everyone's daily lifestyle to make their daily life better and more comfortable."
More details about the new stores are to come.
In the meantime, UNIQLO is hiring for both locations. Interested candidates can apply at http://jobs.jobvite.com/uniqloca/jobs.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.