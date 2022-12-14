Osheaga Just Announced Its 2023 Headliners & They're Motivation To Get Through Winter
Three days, three musical universe 🎶
Osheaga, our city's world-famous three-day music festival extravaganza, finally announced its headliners for its upcoming edition from August 4 to 6, 2023. For the festival's 16th anniversary, organizers have lined up a star-studded set that will most probably cater to all music tastes.
Starting on Friday, August 4, the Australian dance group Rüfüs Du Sol will make their big comeback to Osheaga. In 2019, their set at the festival was all the rage. The trio is expected to bring another incredible live show, this time as lead performers, mixing deep beats and mesmerizing visuals. The band is nominated for two Grammys at next year's ceremony: Best Dance/Electronic Recording (for their single "On My Knees") and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (for last year's "Surrender").
On Saturday, August 5, global megastar Billie Eilish will bless attendees at Parc Jean-Drapeau with her melodious voice. In 2018, she performed as a first-timer on Osheaga's Valley Stage. Since then, her talent has led her to the top of the charts, and she's the youngest singer in history to have won the top four Grammy awards (Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year in 2020).
Finally, on Sunday, August 6, the one and only rap king Kendrick Lamar will be back again to headline Osheaga. His 2015 set as a lead performer was an absolute success, so we're hoping that the hip-hop legend will set the stage on fire once more when he closes out the summer festival. He recently earned eight nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards for his album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.
"15 years into this journey we have been fortunate to have some of the greatest acts in the world grace our stages. I feel that this year's headliners continue in that tradition and represent what our festival is all about: Amazing live performances!" Osheaga Founder and evenko Senior Vice-President Nick Farkas said in a press release.
Are you excited for Osheaga 2023?