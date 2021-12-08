Police Were Out Catching Montreal Drivers Without Winter Tires & Issued Dozens Of Tickets
An operation on Tuesday morning booked plenty of forgetful drivers.
A Quebec police task force made up of the Montreal police (SPVM), the Contrôle routier Québec (CRQ) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) gave out a bunch of tickets to Montreal drivers on Tuesday for not having their winter tires installed.
In an operation that took place on Tuesday morning on boulevard Crémazie Est and 24e avenue in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, police intercepted more than 200 vehicles and issued 43 statements of offence, according to a press release from the SPVM.
Op\u00e9ration pneus d\u2019hiver : le #SPVM et ses partenaires s\u2019unissent pour la s\u00e9curit\u00e9 routi\u00e8re. \nD\u00e9tails http://bit.ly/3dwXfm3— Police Montr\u00e9al (@Police Montr\u00e9al) 1638977288
Of the 43 statements of offence issued, the SPVM said that 26 had to do with tires and 17 with registration, licences or insurance.
Six drivers were issued warnings and two vehicles were towed away.
Winter tires are mandatory in Quebec from December 1 until March 15. If you get caught driving without winter tires, you could face fines between $200 and $300.
According to the SAAQ, "Your vehicle must be equipped with four winter tires that meet established standards and are in good condition." The organization recommends you check your tires are still safe if you've used them in years past.
The SAAQ says that "the tread depth of your tires should be at least 4.8 mm (6/32 in) across the entire width of the tire when they are installed." So make sure before you head out on that winter road trip!
The SPVM reminded drivers in Montreal that "using tires in good condition can make all the difference in an emergency situation."
