Montreal Hip Hop Festival Metro Metro Finally Announced Its Dates
Thinking about its epic 2019 edition. We were so carefree...
Quebec hip hop festival Metro Metro has finally announced its dates. After what will have been a three-year hiatus, Metro Metro will take over the Montreal Olympic Park Esplanade from May 20 to 22, 2022.
After the inaugural 2019 edition brought the likes of Cardi B, Snoop Dogg and Tyga to the city, a highly-anticipated 2020 version of the festival was supposed to take place in May.
That, of course, didn't happen.
Eventually, the festival pushed its second edition back to 2022.
Metro Metro hasn't yet released its lineup.
The 2020 festival was supposed to feature Travis Scott, 50 Cent and Young Thug.
