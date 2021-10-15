Vaccine Passports Are Now Needed At Quebec Health Facilities For Non-Essential Reasons
This includes hospitals.
Mandatory vaccination for health care workers may have been postponed until November 15, but there is a new measure coming into effect in Quebec on October 15: vaccine passports will now be required to enter health and social services institutions.
Anyone ages 13 and older who wants to access hospitals, CLSCs, rehab centres, long-term care centres, private seniors residences and other facilities needs to show proof of vaccination.
This includes visitors and caregivers but does not apply if you're there seeking medical care, since the vaccine passport is not used for essential services.
#COVID19 - Le passeport vaccinal obligatoire pour accéder aux établissements de santé et aux milieux de vie à parti… https://t.co/oQjyOwOBuj— Santé Québec (@Santé Québec) 1634306437.0
Here are the exceptions listed on the government's website:
- Anyone entering one of these places to receive health or social services
- Anyone accompanying a child under age 14
- Anyone accompanying someone delivering a baby
- Anyone accompanying someone incapable of consenting to the care their state of health requires
- Anyone accompanying someone who, for health or safety reasons, requires assistance that the facility cannot provide
- Anyone visiting a loved one in end-of-life care
- A parent or guardian of a child in a rehabilitation centre for troubled youth
- Anyone awarded visiting rights by the Court of Québec
Anyone else should have their vaccine passport ready to go from now on if they're visiting health and social services institutions.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
