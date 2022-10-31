The SAQ Is Increasing Prices (AGAIN) On Hundreds Of Products
Over 1,400 will be affected.🍷
You might want to start a piggy bank for your monthly booze budget, folks. The SAQ is moving forward with price increases on over 1,400 products.
And inflation is the number one culprit, according to the Crown corporation More precisely, you can blame increased production costs for suppliers, shipping costs and the depreciation of the euro.
Consequently, prices will increase by an average of 2.4% — or $0.69 — on 1,458 products starting Sunday, November 6. Of those products, around 100 won't actually reflect the increase until January 29, 2023, since they're currently on sale, the SAQ said.
"The inflation that we have been experiencing for several months affects the majority of consumer products, and unfortunately, wines and spirits are no exception," Catherine Dagenais, President and CEO of the SAQ, said in a press release.
She said the company nevertheless did its best to limit price increases. "Considering the upward trend and the legitimate demands of our suppliers related to the various challenges they face, our teams dedicated to supply management were able to negotiate at a fair price," she added.
On a high note, an average reduction of 1.3% (-0,28 $) will be applied to 539 products and the price of 1,389 products should remain stable.
Since SAQ price increases are only allowed twice a year, once in spring and once in autumn, you can rest assured that this will be the last hit to your alcohol spending in 2022. The first round of prices changes this year was announced in May and touched 2,550 regular products and 1,328 specialty products.
