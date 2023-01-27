Search on MTL Blog

things to do in montreal

18 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In February

Winter doesn't have to be a bummer. ⛄

Staff Writer
A person at Oasis Immersion (Van Gogh Distorsion). Right: a person having a glass of wine at India Rosa Griffintown.

Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog

Brrrr! It's so cold and snowy outside you might be tempted to stay at home hidden under a blanket, but you'd be missing out on tons of fun activities happening in Montreal this February.

Even at the peak of winter, our city has plenty to offer, from live music to new eateries, cultural events and outdoor activities.

Whether you're ready to brave the cold at Igloofest or you'd rather stay warm inside a museum or cinema, Montreal has at least one good reason for you to be excited this February.

So, where will you go?

Attend The First-Ever Edition Of Montréal Boréal

Montreal Boreal

Les quartiers du canal

Cost: Free

When: February 3, 4 and 5, 2023

Where: Square Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier

Why You Should Go: Discover emerging local musicians and artists performing at several free-to-attend concerts. For the occasion, there will be a stage located in a heated dome and hot drinks to keep you warm.

Full program

Facebook event

Watch Titanic In 3D 4K At The Cinema

Cost: TBD

When: February 10, 2023

Where: Cineplex cinemas

Why You Should Go: James Cameron’s masterpiece is returning to theatres for the movie's 25th anniversary. Screened in 3D 4K, you'll probably watch the boat sink in the best quality ever.

Website

Get Kinky At Cirque de Boudoir

A past event by Cirque De Boudoir

Jo Gorsky, courtesy of Cirque De Boudoir

Cost: $65.23 for general admission and $86.53 for VIP admission.

When: February 11, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Cabaret Lion d'Or, 1676 rue Ontario E.

Why You Should Go: The Montreal-based themed-event production company is bringing back its eccentric, fetish party just before Valentine's Day, including burlesque performances, live circus, DJ sets and more. This year, the theme is pinup devils. Dress accordingly or be turned away.

Website

Facebook event

Ticket

Party Hard At Dômesicle

Cost:

  • One night: $20 for regular admission and $18 for pre-sale
  • Pass for two nights: $25.50 in pre-sale

When: February 4 and 18, 2023, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent

Why You Should Go: The Dômesicle series at Montreal's Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT) is returning with immersive parties where you can dance the night away this winter and be hypnotized by delightful visuals.

Website

Facebook event (February 4)

Facebook event (February 18)

Tickets

Tickets

Dance The Night Away At Igloofest's Après-Ski Events

Cost: Prices vary by night but Igloofest attendees get a discount

When: February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2023

Where: Auberge Saint-Gabriel, Center PHI, Francesco's, Soubois or the Société des arts technologiques (SAT)

Why You Should Go: After Igloofest, you can keep the party going at one of the after-parties downtown and in Old Montreal.

Website

Tickets

Relax at Igloofête

Cost: Free to attend. Drinks and food for purchase.

When: February 4 and 11, 2023. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Quai Jacques-Cartier in Montreal's Old Port

Why You Should Go: Igloofest is bringing back its free festive gatherings. Before the festival, you can expect free afternoon activities such as art performances, DJs, an archery game workshop, volley-pong, a photo booth and even marshmallow distribution.

Website

Go See Steve Aoki Perform At New City Gas

Cost: General admission is $35

When: February 22 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa

Why You Should Go: The American superstar DJ is coming to Montreal ans it's bound to be a party. Perhaps you should check the lineup at New City Gas if all the Igloofest shows featuring your favourite DJs sold out before you could get a ticket.

Website

Tickets

Facebook Event

Drink A Very Special Coffee At Valentina Boutique

Cost: Coffees are either $4.50 or $5 and you'll pay $1 extra for customization

When: Tuesday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1878, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: This café near Parc La Fontaine has a brand new machine that can personalize any coffee by printing words or images on the milk foam. Plus, you can indulge in some shopping thereafter.

Website

Try A Trendy Restaurant

Cost: You can check the menu on their website.

When:

  • Sunday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to midnight
  • Brunch: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 1050, rue Wellington

Why You Should Go: The popular Plateau restaurant India Rosa just opened another location in Griffintown, and it's bigger and fancier than the original. You can also just go there for 5 à 7 tapas and cocktails.

Website

Try A New Korean Restaurant

Cost: You can check the menu here.

When: Every day from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. (soft launch hours) — Grand opening in February 2023

Where: 1247, rue Stanley

Why You Should Go: Trendy items on Bar 1994's menu include yukhoe (steak tartare) and jokbal (marinaded pork).

Website

Watch Classic Movies With The Cineclub Film Society

Cost: 9$ for general admission or 7$ for students. Tickets are available at the door only.

When: Two screenings in February:

  • Faces by John Cassavetes: February 12 at 6.30 p.m.
  • Rear Window by Alfred Hitchcock: February 26 at 6.30 p.m.

Where:

  • February 12: Cinéma VA-114, 1395, boulevard René-Lévesque O.
  • February 26: Cinéma de Sève, 1400, boulevard de Maisonneuve O.

Why You Should Go: You can fight off the winter blues with a classic film. The Cineclub FIlm society offers screenings every month until June 4.

Program

Website

Discover The Works Of Basquiat At The MBAM

Cost: $16 for 21 to 30-year-olds. $24 if you're 31 or older. Free if you are 20 years old or younger.

When: Until February 19, 2023

Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, 1380, rue Sherbrooke O.

Why You Should Go: This multidisciplinary exhibition explores Jean-Michel Basquiat's relationship with music and the way it impacted his artworks. If you love the neo-expressionism movement, this experience is for you.

Website

Tickets

Go Ice Skating At The Esplanade Tranquille

Cost: Access to the ice rink is free and skates are available for rent at $11.96 per adult.

When: The ice skating rink is open every day:

  • Sundays to Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Thursdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: the Esplanade Tranquille on rue Sainte-Catherine O. in the Quartier des spectacles

Why You Should Go: Au bord du lac Tranquille is an interactive video projection creation by Mirari and Normal Studio. For 30 minutes, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. every day, the massive rink at Esplanade Tranquille becomes host to virtual aquatic animals who follow skaters along their paths. Alternatively, there are tons of other skating rinks in Montreal this month.

Website

Go See An Exhibition At OASIS Immersion

Cost: General admission for Van Gogh Distorsion or Transformé is $32.19 or $25.87 for students.

When:

  • Van Gogh Distortion: February 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28
  • Transformé: February 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28

Where: Oasis Immersion (inside the Palais des Congrès); 301, rue Saint-Antoine O.

Why You Should Go: You have until March 5, 2023, to experience the lights and the colours of the emotional Van Gogh exhibit. You can also discover a new immersive walkthrough inspired by real-life events.

Website

Experience The Magic Of Illumi Laval

Cost:

  • Online:
    • $21.75 for general pedestrian admission
    • for cars: $31.75 for the driver and $21.75 for a passenger
  • In-person:
    • $26.75 for general pedestrian admission
    • for cars: $36.75 for the driver and $26.75 for a passenger

When: Until April 9, 2023

Where: 2805, boulevard du Souvenir, Laval, QC

Why You Should Go: Illumi Laval, the festival of lights crafted by Cavalia, consists of 20 different thematic zones complete with a giant luminous Christmas at its centre. It's an approximately 16-minute walk from Montmorency metro station.

Website

Tickets

Walk Among The Butterflies At Montreal's Insectarium

Cost: $22.75 per adult or $16.50 for students over 18 years old.

When: Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Where: 4581, rue Sherbrooke E.

Why You Should Go: If you haven't been yet, this experience in Montreal is magical, and indoors, so ideal for cold snowy weekends.

Website

Tickets

Enjoy A Candlelit Concert

Cost: Tickets start at $30.

When: Several themes with different dates in February.

Where:

  • Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Church, 4237, avenue Henri-Julien
  • Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel, 400, rue Saint-Paul E.
  • Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs Church, 4155, rue Wellington

Why You Should Go: You can enjoy an intimate date night of classical and acoustic performances in a candlelit Montreal church.

Website

Stop By A New Claw Machine Arcade

Cost: The price varies according to the number of tokens you buy ($20 to $120)

When: Open every day except Tuesday

Where: 7800, boulevard Taschereau, Brossard, QC

Why You Should Go: Dear fans of all things kawaii from Japan, the Montreal suburb of Brossard has a new arcade with tons of stuffed toys just waiting for you to catch.

Website

    Charlotte Hoareau
    Staff Writer
    Charlotte Hoareau is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused in things to do in Montreal and Montreal weather. She is based in Montreal, Quebec.
