18 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In February
Winter doesn't have to be a bummer. ⛄
Brrrr! It's so cold and snowy outside you might be tempted to stay at home hidden under a blanket, but you'd be missing out on tons of fun activities happening in Montreal this February.
Even at the peak of winter, our city has plenty to offer, from live music to new eateries, cultural events and outdoor activities.
Whether you're ready to brave the cold at Igloofest or you'd rather stay warm inside a museum or cinema, Montreal has at least one good reason for you to be excited this February.
So, where will you go?
Attend The First-Ever Edition Of Montréal Boréal
Montreal Boreal
Les quartiers du canal
Cost: Free
When: February 3, 4 and 5, 2023
Where: Square Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier
Why You Should Go: Discover emerging local musicians and artists performing at several free-to-attend concerts. For the occasion, there will be a stage located in a heated dome and hot drinks to keep you warm.
Watch Titanic In 3D 4K At The Cinema
Cost: TBD
When: February 10, 2023
Where: Cineplex cinemas
Why You Should Go: James Cameron’s masterpiece is returning to theatres for the movie's 25th anniversary. Screened in 3D 4K, you'll probably watch the boat sink in the best quality ever.
Get Kinky At Cirque de Boudoir
A past event by Cirque De Boudoir
Jo Gorsky, courtesy of Cirque De Boudoir
Cost: $65.23 for general admission and $86.53 for VIP admission.
When: February 11, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Cabaret Lion d'Or, 1676 rue Ontario E.
Why You Should Go: The Montreal-based themed-event production company is bringing back its eccentric, fetish party just before Valentine's Day, including burlesque performances, live circus, DJ sets and more. This year, the theme is pinup devils. Dress accordingly or be turned away.
Party Hard At Dômesicle
Cost:
- One night: $20 for regular admission and $18 for pre-sale
- Pass for two nights: $25.50 in pre-sale
When: February 4 and 18, 2023, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: The Dômesicle series at Montreal's Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT) is returning with immersive parties where you can dance the night away this winter and be hypnotized by delightful visuals.
Facebook event (February 4)
Facebook event (February 18)
Dance The Night Away At Igloofest's Après-Ski Events
Cost: Prices vary by night but Igloofest attendees get a discount
When: February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2023
Where: Auberge Saint-Gabriel, Center PHI, Francesco's, Soubois or the Société des arts technologiques (SAT)
Why You Should Go: After Igloofest, you can keep the party going at one of the after-parties downtown and in Old Montreal.
Relax at Igloofête
Cost: Free to attend. Drinks and food for purchase.
When: February 4 and 11, 2023. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Quai Jacques-Cartier in Montreal's Old Port
Why You Should Go: Igloofest is bringing back its free festive gatherings. Before the festival, you can expect free afternoon activities such as art performances, DJs, an archery game workshop, volley-pong, a photo booth and even marshmallow distribution.
Go See Steve Aoki Perform At New City Gas
Cost: General admission is $35
When: February 22 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa
Why You Should Go: The American superstar DJ is coming to Montreal ans it's bound to be a party. Perhaps you should check the lineup at New City Gas if all the Igloofest shows featuring your favourite DJs sold out before you could get a ticket.
Drink A Very Special Coffee At Valentina Boutique
Cost: Coffees are either $4.50 or $5 and you'll pay $1 extra for customization
When: Tuesday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1878, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This café near Parc La Fontaine has a brand new machine that can personalize any coffee by printing words or images on the milk foam. Plus, you can indulge in some shopping thereafter.
Try A Trendy Restaurant
Cost: You can check the menu on their website.
When:
- Sunday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to midnight
- Brunch: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 1050, rue Wellington
Why You Should Go: The popular Plateau restaurant India Rosa just opened another location in Griffintown, and it's bigger and fancier than the original. You can also just go there for 5 à 7 tapas and cocktails.
Try A New Korean Restaurant
Cost: You can check the menu here.
When: Every day from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. (soft launch hours) — Grand opening in February 2023
Where: 1247, rue Stanley
Why You Should Go: Trendy items on Bar 1994's menu include yukhoe (steak tartare) and jokbal (marinaded pork).
Watch Classic Movies With The Cineclub Film Society
Cost: 9$ for general admission or 7$ for students. Tickets are available at the door only.
When: Two screenings in February:
- Faces by John Cassavetes: February 12 at 6.30 p.m.
- Rear Window by Alfred Hitchcock: February 26 at 6.30 p.m.
Where:
- February 12: Cinéma VA-114, 1395, boulevard René-Lévesque O.
- February 26: Cinéma de Sève, 1400, boulevard de Maisonneuve O.
Why You Should Go: You can fight off the winter blues with a classic film. The Cineclub FIlm society offers screenings every month until June 4.
Discover The Works Of Basquiat At The MBAM
Cost: $16 for 21 to 30-year-olds. $24 if you're 31 or older. Free if you are 20 years old or younger.
When: Until February 19, 2023
Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, 1380, rue Sherbrooke O.
Why You Should Go: This multidisciplinary exhibition explores Jean-Michel Basquiat's relationship with music and the way it impacted his artworks. If you love the neo-expressionism movement, this experience is for you.
Go Ice Skating At The Esplanade Tranquille
Cost: Access to the ice rink is free and skates are available for rent at $11.96 per adult.
When: The ice skating rink is open every day:
- Sundays to Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Thursdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: the Esplanade Tranquille on rue Sainte-Catherine O. in the Quartier des spectacles
Why You Should Go: Au bord du lac Tranquille is an interactive video projection creation by Mirari and Normal Studio. For 30 minutes, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. every day, the massive rink at Esplanade Tranquille becomes host to virtual aquatic animals who follow skaters along their paths. Alternatively, there are tons of other skating rinks in Montreal this month.
Go See An Exhibition At OASIS Immersion
Cost: General admission for Van Gogh Distorsion or Transformé is $32.19 or $25.87 for students.
When:
- Van Gogh Distortion: February 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28
- Transformé: February 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28
Where: Oasis Immersion (inside the Palais des Congrès); 301, rue Saint-Antoine O.
Why You Should Go: You have until March 5, 2023, to experience the lights and the colours of the emotional Van Gogh exhibit. You can also discover a new immersive walkthrough inspired by real-life events.
Experience The Magic Of Illumi Laval
Cost:
- Online:
- $21.75 for general pedestrian admission
- for cars: $31.75 for the driver and $21.75 for a passenger
- In-person:
- $26.75 for general pedestrian admission
- for cars: $36.75 for the driver and $26.75 for a passenger
When: Until April 9, 2023
Where: 2805, boulevard du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Should Go: Illumi Laval, the festival of lights crafted by Cavalia, consists of 20 different thematic zones complete with a giant luminous Christmas at its centre. It's an approximately 16-minute walk from Montmorency metro station.
Walk Among The Butterflies At Montreal's Insectarium
Cost: $22.75 per adult or $16.50 for students over 18 years old.
When: Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Where: 4581, rue Sherbrooke E.
Why You Should Go: If you haven't been yet, this experience in Montreal is magical, and indoors, so ideal for cold snowy weekends.
Enjoy A Candlelit Concert
Cost: Tickets start at $30.
When: Several themes with different dates in February.
Where:
- Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Church, 4237, avenue Henri-Julien
- Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel, 400, rue Saint-Paul E.
- Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs Church, 4155, rue Wellington
Why You Should Go: You can enjoy an intimate date night of classical and acoustic performances in a candlelit Montreal church.
Stop By A New Claw Machine Arcade
Cost: The price varies according to the number of tokens you buy ($20 to $120)
When: Open every day except Tuesday
Where: 7800, boulevard Taschereau, Brossard, QC
Why You Should Go: Dear fans of all things kawaii from Japan, the Montreal suburb of Brossard has a new arcade with tons of stuffed toys just waiting for you to catch.