Shawn Mendes Is Coming To Montreal's Bell Centre Next Summer
The Canadian pop superstar is finally back in concert.
Canadian pop superstar Shawn Mendes is coming to Montreal next summer as part of his Wonder: The World Tour for what's shaping up to be a killer show at the Bell Centre.
Mendes will kick off his tour in Europe and will return to North America during summer 2022. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on October 7, 2021.
Fans will be able to register for a first-access presale taking place on September 29, 2021.
There will also be a general fan presale on September 30.
Mendes's album Wonder has received rave reviews since it was first released in 2020. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200.
The show in Montreal will feature Dermot Kennedy as an opening act.
Mendes will be in concert on August 15, 2022.