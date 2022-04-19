Some Round-Trip Flights Within Quebec Are Going To Cost $500 Or Less As Of This Summer
Lower fares kick in on June 1st!
If you've always wanted to visit some of Quebec's natural wonders, like Rocher Percé or the aurora borealis, you'll be able to fly to those parts of the province for up to $500 roundtrip starting this June. More than twenty routes will be available at reduced rates, including ones to Gaspésie, Côte-Nord, and Îles-de-la-Madeleine. The provincial government announced a recovery plan for regional airlines on Tuesday with $261 million allocated over the next five years to cover lowering ticket costs.
"Our government believes access to the regions of Quebec is essential for their economic vitality. It is also necessary that Quebecers have access to affordable flights," said Minister of Transport François Bonnardel in a press release.
He said the goal is to make remote regions more accessible and tourist-friendly. The hope is that Quebecers venture out in exploration of the province instead of turning to the US for a holiday escape.
Aujourd\u2019hui, on a d\u00e9voil\u00e9 le plan qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois de transport a\u00e9rien r\u00e9gional. Un plan pour redonner aux Qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois un acc\u00e8s \u00e0 leurs r\u00e9gions, notamment gr\u00e2ce \u00e0 des billets d'avion \u00e0 un maximum de 500$ aller-retour!pic.twitter.com/JZBw2F9cMW— Fran\u00e7ois Bonnardel (@Fran\u00e7ois Bonnardel) 1650386757
Eligible regional air carriers will receive financial assistance to offset lowering ticket prices. Flight frequency to more isolated areas will also increase to ensure regular connection to the rest of the province.
The new funding plan, which has been in the works for nearly two years, includes pandemic support that would last into 2023 for cooperating airlines.
Meanwhile, the Airfare Reduction Program (PRTA) that helps Quebecers living in secluded parts of the province afford to fly elsewhere will see an end to its cap on annual assistance. Regional residents will still get up to 60% off a plane ticket, but they can now request financial assistance every time they travel.