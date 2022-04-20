Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

20 Quebec Destinations Will Have Round-Trip Flights For $500 Or Less This Summer

The government is imposing a price cap on certain flights within Quebec.

Senior Editor
Road leading to a cliff-lined beach on Quebec's Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Road leading to a cliff-lined beach on Quebec's Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Louis Henault | Dreamstime

The provincial government has announced a plan to make flights within Quebec cheaper and promote air service to more remote destinations. The plan includes a $500 limit on the price of round-trip intra-Quebec flights to select destinations in outlying regions. That price cap will take effect in the summer of 2022 once government subsidies kick in.

Following the announcement, the government released a map of the eligible air routes. They include direct flights from Montreal and/or Saint-Hubert to Mont-Joli in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, Saguenay, Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles, Chibougamau in the Nord-du-Québec region, Val-d'Or, Rouyn-Noranda, and, perhaps most excitingly, the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

The other eligible destinations are Gaspé and Bonaventure, both via Quebec City, Port-Menier on Île-d'Anticosti, and Fermont, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Natashquan, La Romaine, Chevery, Tête-à-la-Baleine, La Tabatière, Saint-Augustin, and Lourdes-deBlanc-Sablon, all on the mainland of the Côte-Nord region.

Map showing routes and destinations eligible for the upcoming $500 cap on prices for round-trip air tickets.Map showing routes and destinations eligible for the upcoming $500 cap on prices for round-trip air tickets.Government of Quebec

Officials hope the reduced air ticket prices will boost tourism.

"We are privileged to live in Quebec, an incredible tourist destination, which becomes even more attractive with this new Quebec regional air transportation plan," Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx said in a press release.

"Thanks to this plan, we are opening the door even wider to all the regions of Quebec and their attractions. Like never before, Quebecers have rediscovered their Quebec, and with the $500 ticket offer we are announcing today, they will be able to take advantage of the incredible diversity and richness of tourist experiences available here at home."

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...