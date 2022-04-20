20 Quebec Destinations Will Have Round-Trip Flights For $500 Or Less This Summer
The government is imposing a price cap on certain flights within Quebec.
The provincial government has announced a plan to make flights within Quebec cheaper and promote air service to more remote destinations. The plan includes a $500 limit on the price of round-trip intra-Quebec flights to select destinations in outlying regions. That price cap will take effect in the summer of 2022 once government subsidies kick in.
Following the announcement, the government released a map of the eligible air routes. They include direct flights from Montreal and/or Saint-Hubert to Mont-Joli in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, Saguenay, Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles, Chibougamau in the Nord-du-Québec region, Val-d'Or, Rouyn-Noranda, and, perhaps most excitingly, the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
The other eligible destinations are Gaspé and Bonaventure, both via Quebec City, Port-Menier on Île-d'Anticosti, and Fermont, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Natashquan, La Romaine, Chevery, Tête-à-la-Baleine, La Tabatière, Saint-Augustin, and Lourdes-deBlanc-Sablon, all on the mainland of the Côte-Nord region.
Map showing routes and destinations eligible for the upcoming $500 cap on prices for round-trip air tickets.Government of Quebec
Officials hope the reduced air ticket prices will boost tourism.
"We are privileged to live in Quebec, an incredible tourist destination, which becomes even more attractive with this new Quebec regional air transportation plan," Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx said in a press release.
"Thanks to this plan, we are opening the door even wider to all the regions of Quebec and their attractions. Like never before, Quebecers have rediscovered their Quebec, and with the $500 ticket offer we are announcing today, they will be able to take advantage of the incredible diversity and richness of tourist experiences available here at home."