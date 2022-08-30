The CBSA Is Hiring Across Canada & You Could Earn Over $100,000
The roles also come with some sweet benefits!
Are you interested in scoring a job with the Government of Canada? Well, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is currently hiring all across Canada with three roles available in Montreal right now.
The open jobs pay between $99,277 to $150,842 all while offering an array of benefits that includes a health care and dental plan, disability insurance plan, supplementary death benefits and a pension plan. Not too shabby, right?
Working for the CBSA is "the perfect career for anyone who wants to serve their country and be challenged every day. No two days are alike and continuous learning is part of the job," the federal agency states.
The roles available include positions in the trade operations division, information, science and technology branch and national organization and classification.
So, if you've got what it takes then check out these open positions and apply away!
Organization and Classification — Casual Inventory
Salary: $80,336 to $99,277
Department: National Organization and Classification
Job Description: Candidates must have graduated with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in human resources management, labour or industrial relations, psychology, public or business administration, organizational development, education sciences, social sciences, sociology, or in any other field relevant to the work to be performed.
Experience working in an operational classification environment, working in a classification policy centre/corporate environment and providing advice and guidance to managers involving the interpretation and application of legislation, policies, guidelines and procedures governing classification is a must. A Reliability Status security clearance is required for this role. The deadline to apply is October 14, 2022.
IM/IT
Salary: $60,696 to $150,842
Department: Information, Science and Technology Branch
Job Description: Candidates must have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty relevant to the position to be staffed.
Various language requirements are necessary for this role including English Essential, bilingual Imperative BBB/BBB, bilingual Imperative CBC/CBC and English or French Essential. A valid Reliability security clearance; or
A valid Secret security clearance is necessary. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023.
Trade Compliance Verification
Salary: $75,398 to $104,988
Department: Trade Operations Division
Job Description: Duties for this role include value for duty, trade incentive programs, origin determination, tariff classification and border information services. Candidates must have successfully completed two years of a post-secondary program in a field such as Accounting, Finance, Business administration, Math, Management computing, International Trade or Law or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.
Two years within the five last years for candidates with a graduate degree; three years within the five last years for candidates with an undergraduate degree; and/or five years within the five last years for candidates with a college diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience is required. Both a Reliability Status security clearance and a Secret security clearance are necessary. The deadline to apply is May 31, 2023.
