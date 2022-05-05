The Giant Terrasse St-Ambroise By Montreal's Lachine Canal Is Now Open For The Summer
It has a view of the mysterious pink house.
Another popular summer spot has announced its reopening for the 2022 season. Terrasse St-Ambroise, the McAuslan Brewing company's outdoor bar on the north bank of Montreal's Lachine Canal, has opened its gates, welcoming customers to the sun-drenched patio as of Thursday, May 5.
The terrasse is open seven days a week beginning at noon.
In addition to the selection of McAuslan beers on tap, the bar serves some traditional summer patio fare, including tortilla chips, hot dogs, pizza, burgers and pulled pork tacos.
The towering abandoned Canada Malting factory serves as the terrasse backdrop. The structure has become a bit of a Saint-Henri neighbourhood landmark and the subject of a local mystery.
In 2019, unknown trespassers braved the 142-foot climb to the small cabin atop the crumbling factory and painted it bright pink. They, or others, have even repeatedly decorated it, often with flower boxes in the summer and a lit (!) Christmas tree in the winter.
Montreal’s Mysterious Pink House | Hidden Montrealwww.youtube.com
Terrasse St-Ambroise will be just one attraction alongside the waterway in the Sud-Ouest borough this summer. Several other bars and activities are opening or coming to a single two-kilometre stretch of the Lachine Canal between Little Burgundy, Saint-Henri and Pointe-Saint-Charles.
McAuslan's neighbour, the Riverside bar, has already reopened for summer 2022.
La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest pop-up bar and performance venue is also returning to the Parc de l'Ancienne-cour-de-triage with enough room to accommodate 3,000 people.
Further east, the Canal Lounge floating bar will be docking near the Atwater Market.
Finally, Parks Canada has announced it will for the first time permit stand-up paddleboarding on the canal. H2O Adventures, a boat rental company on the waterway near rue Charlevoix, is already advertising SUP rentals.
Get the details on Terrasse St-Ambroise below.
Terrasse St-Ambroise
Where: behind 5080, rue Saint-Ambroise, Montreal, QC; access via the Lachine Canal bike path
When: As of May 5, 2022; open seven days a week beginning at noon.