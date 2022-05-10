This Stunning Montreal Restaurant Returns This Summer & It’s Like A Boho Beach Vacation
Bazart is back and better than ever! 😍
Montreal restaurants are finally coming back to life, as is one of the city's summer must-try spots, Bazart! The evocative space is returning to the iconic New City Gas venue just in time for the summer season, and Bazart is ready to rock your world.
Launching its second season on May 26, Bazart is bringing back its totally laid-back, exotic and intoxicating vibes, inspired by places such as Tulum and Mykonos — with wicker baskets and a swinging bed.
And now that events and concerts are back to play a big part this season, it makes for the perfect spot to grab a drink or a bite before checking out the show.
The Bazart culinary team is led by chef consultant Massimo Piedimonte from Mousso and Chef Athiraj Pharsavath from Mercuri who have curated a menu of mezze and charcoal-grilled dishes to cater to your curiosity through all five senses.
Not to mention the Jeudis 5 à 7 that is set to return with some of the most exquisite and delicious cocktails.
Of course, while you're there, you can't miss the NFT gallery, the largest in Canada, presented in collaboration with 0x Society and the open-air gallery outside.
The bazaar inside has a collection of clothing, jewelry, accessories, and decor directly from the Mediterranean and options that are hand-made here in Quebec.
"Once again, the spaces of the historic site of New City Gas will be transformed into an urban oasis of vegetation and bohemian ambiance," Olivier Seto, Event Marketer for Produkt, told MTL Blog.
"Through the menu and vibe of the restaurant, customers can get a taste of fine dining in a fresh environment."
Get ready for what's sure to be another amazing summer Bazaart!
The Return of Bazart
When: Opens May 26
Address: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Check out the most curious and mysterious Mediterranean vibes in one of Montreal's most historic buildings.