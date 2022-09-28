The POP Montreal Music Festival Is Back With Free Shows, Film Screenings & Art Exhibitions
The festivities are on until October 2.
Still reeling from Osheaga, ÎleSoniq and LASSO festivities, Montreal is about to buzz to life yet again with the return of POP Montreal. The music festival has officially made its return to the 514 with loads of performances showcasing a diverse selection of artists, film screenings, art exhibitions and workshops.
The festival is taking place from September 28 to October 2 with a lineup of over 400 names including Allison Russell, The Linda Lindas, Maky Lavender, Cymande, Bran Van 3000 and Bibi Club, to name a few.
\u201cPOP Montreal starts today, from September 28th to October 2nd! \ud83e\udd73\ud83e\udd73\ud83e\udd73\n\nFor the next five days, join us in discovering the best local and international shows to see! We're so excited to be back. See you out there and have a great fest! \ud83e\udde1\u201d— POP Montr\u00e9al (@POP Montr\u00e9al) 1664371988
The esteemed cultural event is now entering its 20th year as a permanent fixture on the Montreal festival map, giving festivalgoers a dynamic introduction to the next generation of local and international talents.
Performances, screenings and panel discussions will take place in various venues across Montreal, including Rialto Hall, Le Belmont, Fairmount Theatre, La Sala Rossa and L'Entropôt77.
There are loads of free shows and workshops to attend, too, such as lectures POP Reads! and Setlists. Additionally, you can catch Thanya Iyer, River, Molio Holi and Madine Altounji all for free on September 29.
The full lineup and list of free shows are on POP Montreal's calendar.
POP Montreal is also bringing back Puces POP, a showcase of works and wares by community artisans, including homeware, body care, clothing, gourmet snacks and handcrafted jewelry.
POP Montreal 2022
When: September 28 to October 2
Address: Various venues across Montreal
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.