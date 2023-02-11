I Tried Kettlemans First Montreal Location & Here’s How It Compares To Our Iconic Bagel Scene
Kettlemans Bagel announced that it would be making its way over to Quebec for the very first time last fall and it's finally here! The Ontario bagel spot officially opened its doors in downtown Montreal on rue Canadiens-de-Montreal — directly facing the Centre Bell.
Considering Montreal is known for its top-tier bagel game — I thought it'd be neat to see how Kettlemans Bagel measures up to some of Montreal's most iconic bagel spots.
Sure, institutions such as Fairmount and St-Viateur are untouchable, but it only seemed fair to test out the newest bagel spot on the block, especially if they are entering Montreal bagel territory.
The restaurant is stunning — lots of windows, bright surroundings and adequate seating — but how did Kettlemans do when it came to the bagels themselves? I tried out a sesame, poppyseed, cinnamon raisin and an everything bagel, 'cause what's a bagel taste test without a solid variety, amirite?
My favourite? The everything bagel. Each bite was packed with just the right amount of flavour and crunch. The cinnamon raisin bagel was also a hit, offering up a subtle sweetness that my taste buds totally agreed with.
Now, while the taste was on point, Kettlemans texture doesn't hold a candle to that of Fairmount or St-Viateur. It was reminiscent of a grocery store bagel, and while that's not at all a bad thing, it's not what you'd expect when it comes to a Montreal-style bagel.
Additionally, the bagels didn't offer the same fluff or sweetness as the city's staple bagel spots do, and while I wouldn't say no to another, it definitely didn't win me over enough to become my first choice.