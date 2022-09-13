The Montreal Canadiens Will Be Sporting An RBC Logo On Their Jersey — Some Fans Are Pissed
"Absolutely disgusting and disgraceful," one fan wrote.
The Montreal Canadiens and the Royal Bank of Canada announced a multi-year partnership that will have the Habs sporting an RBC logo on their home jerseys, which will be worn at the Bell Centre beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season.
\u201cLes Canadiens annoncent une entente de partenariat avec @RBCfr, dans le cadre du programme de publicit\u00e9 sur les chandails de la LNH.\n\n#GoHabsGo\nhttps://t.co/qjQBED1BUk\u201d— Canadiens Montr\u00e9al (@Canadiens Montr\u00e9al) 1662984011
"We are very proud to partner with such an iconic brand as RBC," said France Margaret Bélanger, President of Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH. "There are very few organizations that, like ours, have a heritage that dates back more than a century and a tradition of making a difference in people's lives across generations."
In addition to the Canadiens jersey's new look, Habs fans will also be able to purchase a jersey for themselves. "For every official RBC logo jersey sold at the team's official ship, Tricolore Sports, RBC will donate $20 to the Canadiens Children's Foundation."
While the logo isn't too big, measuring 3" x 3.5", many fans aren't too happy with the change, some even going as far as calling it "disgusting and disgraceful."
Here's a round-up of a few fan reactions, many of which didn't hold back:
\u201c@CanadiensMTL @RBCfr Absolutely disgusting and disgraceful. The legends are rolling in their graves. The Habs are the most profitable team in the league yet they do this? \n\nI'm seriously thinking of never watching another Habs game again. Shameful. Absolutely sad.\u201d— Canadiens Montr\u00e9al (@Canadiens Montr\u00e9al) 1662984023
\u201cWhy does one of the highest earning teams need jersey ads?\n\nIs it "to help the club" or "corporate greed"?\n\nI think I know the answer\u201d— Jake Rivard (@Jake Rivard) 1662988267
\u201cBiggest L of the franchise in it's 100+ year history. @RBC @RBCfr this makes every fan of this team never want to go to your bank. @CanadiensMTL disgraceful. All this for a couple of dollars? Really? You are this strapped for cash @GMolsonCHC ??\u201d— Mika\u00ebl, Son of Isildur (@Mika\u00ebl, Son of Isildur) 1662988083
\u201c@CanadiensMTL @RBCfr This is so painful, ruining an iconic jersey.\u201d— Canadiens Montr\u00e9al (@Canadiens Montr\u00e9al) 1662984023
\u201cThe bleu-blanc-rouge is sacred, this is nothing less than a desecration.\u201d— Patrick Farrell (@Patrick Farrell) 1663002009
The Canadiens recently named Nick Suzuki the team's new captain, making the 23-year-old the youngest player to hold the esteemed title. Suzuki's appointment came the same day the Canadiens announced their partnership with RBC.
\u201cWhat a shame. \n\nSneaky move to announce Suzuki\u2019s captaincy at the same time\u2026\u201d— al (@al) 1662990083
Meanwhile, another fan called out the decision as "poor negotiation," claiming the colours of the RBC logo (yellow and blue) do not blend well with that of the iconic Canadiens jersey.
\u201c@CanadiensMTL @RBCfr Poor branding negociation from the Montreal Canadiens. They should've ask for a more integrated logo \u2014 all white or nothing. The addition of light blue + yellow is not good.\u201d— Canadiens Montr\u00e9al (@Canadiens Montr\u00e9al) 1662984023
