The Montreal Canadiens Will Be Sporting An RBC Logo On Their Jersey — Some Fans Are Pissed

"Absolutely disgusting and disgraceful," one fan wrote.

Montreal Canadians new jersey with RBC logo.

@canadiensmtl | Instagram

The Montreal Canadiens and the Royal Bank of Canada announced a multi-year partnership that will have the Habs sporting an RBC logo on their home jerseys, which will be worn at the Bell Centre beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season.

"We are very proud to partner with such an iconic brand as RBC," said France Margaret Bélanger, President of Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH. "There are very few organizations that, like ours, have a heritage that dates back more than a century and a tradition of making a difference in people's lives across generations."

In addition to the Canadiens jersey's new look, Habs fans will also be able to purchase a jersey for themselves. "For every official RBC logo jersey sold at the team's official ship, Tricolore Sports, RBC will donate $20 to the Canadiens Children's Foundation."

While the logo isn't too big, measuring 3" x 3.5", many fans aren't too happy with the change, some even going as far as calling it "disgusting and disgraceful."

Here's a round-up of a few fan reactions, many of which didn't hold back:

The Canadiens recently named Nick Suzuki the team's new captain, making the 23-year-old the youngest player to hold the esteemed title. Suzuki's appointment came the same day the Canadiens announced their partnership with RBC.

Meanwhile, another fan called out the decision as "poor negotiation," claiming the colours of the RBC logo (yellow and blue) do not blend well with that of the iconic Canadiens jersey.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

