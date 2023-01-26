The STM Has Unveiled The Artists For Each New Blue Line Extension Metro Station
They'll each create a unique piece for a station!🚇
Montreal will have five new metro stations upon the completion of the blue line extension in the late 2020s. The hope is that they'll expand not only transit service, but also the spirit of what STM General Manager Marie-Claude Léonard calls the "underground art museum" — the monumental installations and bold architecture that characterize the Montreal metro. To that end, the STM has unveiled the Quebec artists whose works will one day anchor the new stations in Montreal's East End.
Jocelyne Alloucherie. Right: Ludovic Boney.Courtesy of the STM
Wendake-born and current Lévis resident Ludovic Boney will create a piece for the station along boulevard Pie-IX. Montrealer Jocelyne Alloucherie is responsible for the station on boulevard Viau. The station on boulevard Lacordaire goes to Université du Québec à Montréal visual and media arts professor Alain Paiement. Marc Séguin, born in Ottawa and now of Montreal, will create artwork for the station on Langelier. And, finally, the station in Anjou goes to indigenous Montreal artist Nadia Myre.
Alain Paiement. Right: Nadia Myre.Courtesy of the STM
"The STM's vision is to design the blue line extension to reflect the diversity of its customers and the rich identity of the neighbourhoods it passes through," STM Board of Directors Chairman Eric Alan Caldwell said in a statement.
Marc Séguin.Courtesy of the STM.
The artists' challenge, Caldwell suggests, is to design pieces that not only build upon the metro system's artistic tradition, but also tie it visually with the new communities it will reach.
"It is essential that each new station fits into the environment and urban fabric of Montréal's east end. The addition of a work of art will allow each station to integrate harmoniously into its host community, but also in the culture of Quebec."