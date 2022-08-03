Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A Warehouse Sale For Your Dog Is Officially On In Montreal Next Week

Dog apparel, accessories and everything in between! 🐶

Silver Paw warehouse sale flyer. Right: Dog with Silver Paw toy.

Calling all dog owners! If you love spoiling your fur baby rotten with toys, treats and new outfits, then Silver Paw has got you covered with a warehouse sale taking place in the city next week.

The Montreal-based company is hosting its second warehouse sale of the year from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Galeries des Sources shopping mall.

Silver Paw is all about providing you and your doggo with functional and innovative products — all of which you'll be able to get your hands on next weekend.

With the newest launch of Silver Paw's SS22 collection, which includes an array of stellar items such as bathrobes, dresses, raincoats and hoodies, along with their Pawsh human and dog matching jewelry line, both you and your furry friend can walk out with a 'lil something cute.

Be it apparel, walking gear, loads of accessories, beds, health products and treats for your pup, you can score up to 80% off these must-have items. Your doggo can join in on the action, too. In fact, Silver Paw encourages you to bring your dog along for the shopping experience.

You can upgrade your dog's lifestyle from ruff to remarkable all while doing a great deed.

Not only is Silver Paw on a roll with having rescue pups stand in as models for their shoots, but a portion of the profits made from the warehouse sale will be donated to the SPCA.

Silver Paw has donated quite a bit to the SPCA and has anonymously stepped in to pay for many doggos' surgeries, so not only can you grab some new gear for your dog, but you'll feel extra good about doing it. Talk about a win-win, right?

Silver Paw Warehouse Sale

Sale: Up to 80% off

Address: 3237, boul. des Sources, Montreal, QC (unit 28)

Website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

