Montreal SPCA Is Looking For Someone To Adopt The Most Adorable Furry BFFs
Meet SPCA's Paige and Lady — who are ready for adoption as a pair!
A real-life CatDog duo is currently at the Montreal SPCA, and they are looking for a place to call home. The SPCA shared a post on its Instagram page on February 2 of the cutest cat and dog duo that is in need of a new human companion.
The animal charity introduced dog Paige and her cat friend Lady.
"Paige, a 10-year-old female dog, and her 4-year-old feline friend Lady form a special pair," the SPCA wrote on Instagram.
The adorable duo was brought to the animal shelter following the passing of their former owner — and are now in search of their "forever family," the SPCA said.
While the shelter has both cats and dogs, and many other animals, up for adoption separately, Paige and Lady are sticking together.
"Since they get along so well and are a great comfort to each other, the Montreal SPCA is looking for a loving family who will adopt them both," the animal organization wrote.
The SPCA encourages the public to visit its website for further details regarding adoption. According to its website, in order to meet the animals up for adoption, including Paige and Lady, you have to make an appointment.
Although they do not accept reservations made for specific animals, you'll be able to meet any pets awaiting adoption at the time of your visit, and assess if they're a match.
The SPCA has procedures and adoption fees, which cover health treatments like vaccines, in place to ensure the safety and well-being of its animals.
If owning an animal is too much of a long-term commitment, the SPCA allows you to foster and care for an animal for a "month or more."
If you've got space for Paige and Lady in your home and heart, then what are you waiting for? Make an appointment to meet the two cuties right meow!
