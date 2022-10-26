The Montreal SPCA Is Hosting A Job Fair This Weekend & You Could Be Interviewed On The Spot
Get paid to work with animals! 🥹
The Montreal SPCA is hosting its first-ever career day this weekend in hopes of bringing on more team members to make a difference in animals' lives. The animal welfare organization is no exception to the ongoing labour shortage, so if you're looking for work and wish to surround yourself with some furry friends, then this just might be the job for you.
"Our career day will help people learn more about the different job opportunities at the Montreal SPCA," the organization wrote in an email shared with MTL Blog. "Several staff members will be on-site to talk about their responsibilities in our various departments and answer questions."
There are currently several open positions, many of which you just might be able to interview for on the spot, so be sure to bring your CV with you. "Whether you have experience working with animals or not, whether you prefer working in the office, working with people or working in the field, we need your help!" the Montreal SPCA said.
The event will take place on Saturday, October 29 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the SPCA on rue Jean-Talon Ouest — only steps away from the Namur metro station.
Working for the Montreal SPCA comes with some pretty sweet benefits, too. Not only will you be able to work alongside some adorable animals in a relaxed and humane work environment, but you will also be eligible for sick and compassionate leave, an employee assistance program, remote work options for admin roles, group insurance (after three months of service for positions of 24 hours or more per week), and discounted rates with several companies, adoptions and store products.
Good luck!
Montreal SPCA Career Day
When: October 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Montreal SPCA — 5215 rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC
