The Montreal SPCA Is Looking For A Forever Family For This Dashing Doggo
Meet Yuma. 🐾
The Montreal SPCA is looking for a forever family for Yuma, an 8-year-old doggo who has been in temporary foster care for some time now. The animal welfare organization hosted a free adoption day earlier this month — successfully finding homes for over 100 animals including dogs cats, ferrets and bunnies and now, it's Yuma's turn.
Yuma, who the SPCA hilariously describes as a "potato," is a Cane Corso who weighs roughly 110 pounds, so while you two can cuddle it up on the sofa, you're gonna need a lil extra space for this charming big boy. Although he loves to share a snuggle, Yuma isn't such a big fan of the "sharing is caring" motto when it comes to food, and we don't blame him.
Yuma "loves to go for walks and enjoys quiet time and play sessions, both indoors and outdoors," the SPCA said. Since one of his fave pastimes is sunbathing, a home with an outdoor space and a closed-in fence is ideal for this gentle giant; although Yuma is also a good fit for apartments under certain conditions.
He's very comfortable being left alone (although how can anyone leave him for too long, right?) and requires up to an hour of exercise a day. Described as affectionate, calm and playful, Yuma would thrive in an "experienced adult home without other animals in a calm neighbourhood."
While Yuma has been in great care thus far, he dreams of one day meeting his forever hooman. So, if you've got the space, both in your heart and home to adopt Yuma, then feel free to book an appointment with the SPCA by visiting his profile.