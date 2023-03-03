The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For 15 cm Of Snow & Road Conditions Are Gonna Suck
"Accumulations in excess of 15 cm, are possible."
Montrealers might still be recovering from the most recent snowfall, but don't put away your shovels just yet as we're expected to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow this weekend. The Montreal weather forecast is calling for yet another whiteout this weekend and road conditions will suck big time.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Island of Montreal indicating that "difficult winter conditions" will take over Montreal starting Saturday. The statement was issued at 4:24 a.m. on March 3, 2023, and applies to Montreal, the Laval area, Longueuil (Varennes area) and Châteauguay (La Prairie area).
"A weather system accompanied by snow and moderate to strong winds will affect Southern Quebec on Saturday," EnviroCan said. Snow is set to begin Friday night and continue well into the day on Saturday. Montreal is expected to receive "general snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres," but be wary, as the federal weather department warns that total snowfall could exceed 15 cm in some locations.
"There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the evolution of this system, and expected snowfall amounts may still change," EnviroCan said.
For those who will be driving this weekend, road conditions are expected to be bleak. The weather department says that travel could become difficult due to "poor visibilities and accumulating snow on roads."
Despite less than favourable conditions, temperatures this weekend won't be too cold. According to The Weather Network, Saturday and Sunday are set to see a high of zero and two degrees Celsius, respectively.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.