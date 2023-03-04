Environment Canada Issued A Snowfall Warning & Some Quebec Regions Could Get 25 cm Of Snow
Driving conditions are going to be rough.
Buckle up, folks because a snowstorm is about to hit southern Quebec...again. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several regions across the province — some of which are expected to receive up to 25 centimetres of snow.
The culprit? A low-pressure system originating from Texas that is set to hit Quebec this Saturday, March 4. The federal weather department issued the weather warning for the Eastern Townships, Gatineau, Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Châteauguay, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Hyacinthe, Vaudreuil, Soulanges and Huntingdon.
EnviroCan says an expected 15 centimetres will hit Montreal, Laval and the Eastern Townships, while Gatineau is set to receive up to 25 centimetres of snowfall. The snow-covered roads will likely cause difficult driving conditions and road delays.
\u201cM\u00c0J de la neige re\u00e7ue \u00e0 9 h. D\u00e9j\u00e0 plus de 20 cm au sud-ouest de Montr\u00e9al! \u00c7a continue encore quelques heures mais l'intensit\u00e9 devrait bcp diminuer vers l'heure du midi. #mm #meteoqc\u201d— Patrick Duplessis (@Patrick Duplessis) 1677940328
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," the weather department said.
Snowfall is expected to be heaviest during the day and will cease come this evening. According to The Weather Network, over 20 centimetres of snow has already fallen locally as of 11:30 a.m. March 4, including nine centimetres in Montreal.
Regions that border the United States, including Cornwall and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield could receive up to 25 centimetres, while Grandy and Sherbrooke are set to receive between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow, per The Weather Network.
Despite conditions being snowier than we'd like, temperatures won't be dipping down too low. The Weather Network indicates Montreal is expected to reach a high of minus one degree Celsius on Saturday and a high of three degrees Celsius on Sunday.