The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For Up To 40 mm Of Rain This Week
Several regions across Quebec are under a rainfall warning.
April showers bring May flowers, right? Well, get ready for a lot of showers. The Montreal weather forecast is calling for nearly 40 millimetres of rain over the course of the next few days.
While we have been blessed with a handful of warm and sunny days thus far, it seems as if Mother Nature is changing things up and sending some wet weather our way. The Weather Network is currently calling for 20 mm of rain Sunday, April 23, 2023, with a 100% chance of precipitation paired with a high of 10 degrees C.
Wind gusts are also expected to be relatively heavy this Sunday — coming in at 30 km/h. The poor weather conditions will continue well into the week with Monday's forecast anticipating an additional 10 millimetres of rain.
Temperatures will remain at the 10 degrees C mark for most of the week with Thursday reaching a high of 12. Montreal is expected to be hit with another 5 mm between Tuesday and Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued a number of rainfall warnings for various regions across the province including Abitibi, Drummondville, Lanaudière, Mauricie, Pontiac, and the Quebec City area.
"Rainfall amounts of 30 to 45 millimetres are expected over these areas Sunday afternoon into Monday," EnviroCan said. According to the federal weather department, the excessive rainfall is due to a weather system from the United States that is set to move into Southern Quebec.
Luckily, warmer temps are set to hit Montreal the weekend of April 29/30 with Saturday reaching a high of 17 degrees C and sunny.