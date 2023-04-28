Montreal's May Weather Forecast Is Bringing More Rain to Ruin Your Spring Dreams
Where are the flowers, May?!
After a pretty tolerable, springy month of April, Montrealers may have high hopes for May, since it promises "flowers" and all that. Unfortunately, Montreal's May weather forecast seems to show the month bringing a few more showers, instead.
The average predicted temperatures for the first week or so of May hover between 12 and 13 C, according to MétéoMédia's monthly forecast. This is slightly cooler than the averages for the rest of the month, which are forecast to peak at 21 C towards May 31.
We're extremely unlikely to see a repeat of last year's surprise April snowfall this May, since we're well and truly into the warmer seasons and snow is just not allowed to exist anymore. If there's May snow this year, feel free to write to me personally expressing your disappointment.
Environment Canada predicts rain for three days straight going into the first week of the month, with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of rain until Thursday, May 4, at which point the weather is supposed to become partly cloudy with only a 30 per cent chance of precipitation.
The old, theoretically reliable Farmer's Almanac for 2023 suggests May will be as hot as or hotter than average, which is just about as vague and likely as the Almanac ever gets.
On the other hand, MétéoMédia says temperatures will rise into the low 20s by the end of May, with the chances of precipitation remaining above 40% for several straight weeks. Get out your puddle boots and enjoy.