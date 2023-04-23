Environment Canada Has Issued A Rainfall Warning For Montreal
"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."
Mother Nature is in full force this week as Montreal is expected to be hit with over 40 millimetres of rain in the next few days. Environment Canada (EC) has now issued a rainfall warning for the Island of Montreal and its surrounding areas.
The warning was issued at 12:39 on April 23, 2023, and states "total rainfall amounts of 25 to 35 millimetres are expected over these areas until Monday morning."
In addition to Montreal being under a weather warning, EC is also warning of major rainfall in Laval, Châteauguay and Longueuil.
The federal weather department has also issued a number of alerts for several regions across the province, including Quebec City, Lanaudière, Abitibi, Pontiac, Mauricie and Drummondville, to name a few.
EC states that heavy rain could potentially lead to flash flooding and ponding on roads, making driving conditions riskier. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."
Luckily, most of the rainy conditions will subside as of Wednesday, April 26. The Weather Network is calling for a full week of rain and cold temps, but things are looking up toward the end of the week.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 14 C, and Saturday is expected to reach a high of 16 C with a mix of sun and clouds.
Stay safe, Montreal.
