The Official 'Jurassic World' Tour Is Coming To Montreal With Dozens Of Life-Size Dinosaurs
Including a 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex.🦖
Hold on to your Jell-O. The Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Montreal, bringing 24 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, including a 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex, to the Bell Centre this September. And these aren't your rigid Rainforest Café robots. Organizers promise "unparalleled arena production quality" and reptilian beasts "just like the ones in the movies, with size, speed and ferocity carefully recreated through animatronic technology and agile performers."
The event will transform the Bell Centre into the island of Isla Nublar, where, according to a show synopsis, functioning mobile viewing spheres like those in the film will "roll through the valley as scientists work to thwart a nefarious plan and save a new dinosaur from a tragic fate."
There will be six performances in Montreal across three days. All of them will be in English.
Ticket-holders will also get access to the "Pre-Show Experience," which is said to offer an "up-close look at iconic Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles," as well as photo opportunities with some of its characters.
Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 7.
Get a summary of the details below.
'Jurassic World Live' Tour Montreal
Scene from the 'Jurassic World Live' Tour.
Courtesy of Feld Entertainment
Price: TBD; tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 7. In a press release, organizers promise "affordable prices," whatever that means to them.
Where: Montreal Bell Centre
When:
- Six shows in total:
- at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8,
- at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 9,
- and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.