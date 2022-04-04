The Russian Consulate In Montreal Was Serenaded With War Noises Through A Loudspeaker
The apparent point was to "make the Russian consulate and its employees that live in the complex listen to what Ukrainians have been hearing."
Support for Ukraine in Montreal doesn't seem to have waned as the conflict continues into a second month. As residents take a stand in schools, in the arts, and in the political sphere, some people are taking their demonstrations right to the doorstep of the Russian consulate in Montreal.
Montreal City Councilor Serge Sasseville happens to live across the street from the Russian consulate on avenue du Musée, where there have been ongoing demonstrations of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Since March 15 Sasseville has been taking time out of his lunch breaks every day to blast the Ukrainian national anthem across the street.
This seems to have inspired someone to take it a step further. A speaker blasting gruesome war noises — sirens, gunshots, and screams — has been set up outside the Russian Consulate, according to Sasseville.
Un citoyen a d\u00e9cid\u00e9 de placer un haut-parleur puissant devant le @consulate_of et de faire entendre au Consul de Russie et \u00e0 ses employ\u00e9(e)s qui vivent dans le complexe ce qu\u2019entendent les Ukrainiens depuis le 24 f\u00e9vrier. Il fait aussi jouer l\u2019hymne ukrainienpic.twitter.com/kd8aqfWZcq— J.Serge Sasseville (il/lui-he/him) (@J.Serge Sasseville (il/lui-he/him)) 1648929721
"A citizen decided to place a loudspeaker in front of the Russian consulate and to make the Russian consulate and its employees that live in the complex listen to what Ukrainians have been hearing since February 24," Sasseville tweeted on April 2. "They're also playing the Ukrainian national anthem."
According to an interview Sasseville gave with Radio-Canada's Tout un matin, the consulate has been removing posters and flags left in front by protestors. This inspired Sasseville to put up Ukrainian flags on his own property, in sight of the consulate.
Ce matin, j\u2019ai install\u00e9 4 drapeaux de l\u2019Ukraine aux fen\u00eatres de ma maison, qui fait face au Consulat g\u00e9n\u00e9ral de Russie, pour d\u00e9montrer mon soutien \u00e0 l\u2019Ukraine et d\u00e9noncer la guerre de Vladimir Poutine. Je vous invite \u00e0 aussi afficher les couleurs de l\u2019Ukraine #StandWithUkrainepic.twitter.com/qRAVDC43ye— J.Serge Sasseville (il/lui-he/him) (@J.Serge Sasseville (il/lui-he/him)) 1647106657
"Today, I put up four Ukrainian flags in the windows of my home, that face the Russian consulate, to demonstrate my support of Ukraine and to denounce Vladimir Putin's war," Sasseville tweeted on March 12. "I invite you to also fly the Ukrainian colours."
Just as Sasseville was inspired by protestors in his community, others seem to be inspired by his demonstrations. On March 18 he reported that, after news spread of his protest, other members of the community were blasting the Ukrainian national anthem outside the Russian consulate.
Tr\u00e8s tr\u00e8s touch\u00e9. Des citoyen(ne)s m\u2019ont dit avoir \u00e9t\u00e9 inspir\u00e9(e)s par moi et sont venu(e)s en auto faire jouer \u00e0 r\u00e9p\u00e9tition l\u2019hymne national de l\u2019Ukraine devant le Consulat g\u00e9n\u00e9ral de la F\u00e9d\u00e9ration de Russie #SlavaUkraini #StandWithUkraine #StopPutinNOW #StopTheWarpic.twitter.com/KtMgfP1Uzo— J.Serge Sasseville (il/lui-he/him) (@J.Serge Sasseville (il/lui-he/him)) 1647636456
"Very very touched," Sasseville tweeted. "Some citizens have told me they were inspired by me and have driven over to repeatedly play the Ukrainian national anthem in front of the Russian consulate."