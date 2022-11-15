The STM's Famous Fugly Holiday Sweaters With Punny Station Names Are Back & They Sell Fast
Quantities are limited. Here's how to get yours before it's too late.❄️
As Montreal is about to turn into a snowy winter wonderland, it's time for the return of STM's popular cheesy holiday sweaters. Our favourite public transit agency is also introducing new seasonal accessories.
This year again, you can purchase the sweater depicting a quirky metro map with punny holiday station names such as "Jarry-ve Au Party" and "Let It Snowdon," as well as the "Métro-HO-HO!" slogan. The design is the same as last year because why change something that works?
It costs $49.95, and it's available in red or green. Whether you want it for yourself or as a Christmas gift for a fellow STM customer, you might want to buy it sooner than later given how quickly items sold out in 2021.
This time around, you can get matching socks to go with the top or on their own if you appreciate STM's sense of humour but would rather not show it to the world.
The socks are $15.99. You also have the option to get a holiday-themed tote for $29.99. All these items are available online only.
The STM says profits from sales of the holiday goods will benefit the company's Generosity Campaign, which funds causes such as fighting poverty via Centraide and working to eradicate chronic diseases with HealthPartners-Québec.
According to its website, the STM also donates to the Red Cross and funds the Réchaud-Bus to feed children in need.
So you can finally get yourself an ugly Christmas sweater, and you'll be doing something good for those in need this holiday season — Merry-UQAM!