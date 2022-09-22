The STM Posted A Raunchy Adam Levine Joke On Their Instagram Story & It's Something
They censored the f-word, though.
It seems like half of the internet is deep in Adam Levine's business, and the STM's official Instagram account has just joined in. The pop star is facing multiple allegations of extramarital DM-sliding and very explicit flirting with at least two women who are not his (currently pregnant) wife.
Levine has responded to the accusations publicly, stating on his Instagram story that he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than [his] wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."
It's a messy situation to be sure, but not too messy to be made into many, many memes. Most of them aren't publishable, as Levine's messages are peppered with f-bombs and high levels of sexuality. The most viral DM involves Levine responding to an image of the body of one of his not-wife correspondents.
The funny value comes from Levine's freakishly awkward flirting strategy, which involves the comment, "That body of yours is absurd." Many internet users have taken to editing anything and everything into the space where Levine's paramour sent an (apparently absurd) image of her body.
This is the style the STM's social media manager chose for their latest contribution to the discourse, in which Levine is seemingly longing for the touch of an STM articulated bus. The post can be seen in full below since the account wisely chose to censor most of Levine's words.
A screenshot of the STM's public Instagram story, posted on September 22.Thomas MacDonald | MTL Blog
The humour in this post can certainly be considered divisive, especially considering the STM's much more tame public image, as represented in the deliberately inoffensive content that populates the rest of their Instagram feed.
It remains to be seen whether there will be any public response to this post, which some STM users may consider a lapse in judgment. Because it's a story post, there are no angry comments...or at least none that are public.
