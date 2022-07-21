The Sunwing Vaping Woman Says Her Car Crash Video That Freaked Out Followers Was Fake
But many say she's just blowing smoke.
In a live video posted to social media earlier this week, the infamous Sunwing party flight vaper seemed to get into a car accident after drinking alcohol with friends.
An uproar ensued, which she responded to on Wednesday night claiming that it was all staged. Vanessa Sicotte said the controversial video shared by QC Scoop on YouTube was intended to bring attention to the dangers of drinking and driving. But upset viewers have responded saying they don't believe her, and that, if that is the case, her approach was callous and ineffective.
"Talk to drunk driving victims about what they think of your video…You are immature and disrespectful to those who have lost loved ones to drunk driving and I'm sure they don't have the same perspective as you," said one commenter.
In the live stream, Sicotte and a group of friends are seen acting inebriated and getting into a car where they drink straight out of what looks like a bottle of Absolut vodka. They keep passing the bottle around while the car is moving until the phone filming their actions is dropped and all that can be heard are screams.
"The bottle of alcohol that I had at the wheel, just had water in it. It was really all pre-organized, in terms of security and we went to see the police afterward to warn of all this if there were ever calls. Even the media team of the Sureté du Québec, of the police, knew about it," claimed Sicotte.
The SQ has not confirmed whether they did know about the video. In Quebec, it's illegal to have an open alcoholic beverage in a car, even if it's not moving.
"The law prohibits more than just impaired driving. It also criminalizes the care and control of a vehicle while intoxicated. This means that you can be arrested for drinking and driving even if your vehicle is stationary while you are in the driver’s seat," according to DUImontreallawyer.ca.
A lot of people who saw the video voiced their anger, some even allegedly threatening Sicotte.
"My friends and I got messages saying "I hope you died in your accident," she said.
During her explanation for the video — which was posted to a secondary Instagram account since her first one was disabled soon after the live stream began — Sicotte seemed confused about why people were angry.
"We make Instagram stories about our lifestyle, we are happy to go out to the bar, we drink, we have fun. You never see a story about how people return home. Yesterday, me and my girls demonstrated what often happens in reality, but is never posted on social networks," she said.
"Our generation is on Facebook, Instagram, [and] TikTok, but… there's not enough awareness [about drinking and driving]. I wanted to shock the world to the point of raising awareness. And it worked," she said.
Sicotte finished the video by saying that she staged additional content of her fake funeral after the fake accident on her OnlyFans. She said 10% of the proceeds will go to Point Final, an awareness program for people facing charges for drunk driving.
But the organization's CEO and president Kim Miller told Narcity that it would not accept the donation.
“Point Final is in no way associated with Vanessa Sicotte and we do not intend to accept any money from this extremely dubious and problematic project,” she said.