The Wastelands Around Montreal's Farine Five Roses Sign Could Get A Green Facelift (PHOTOS)
It would mean more housing in the area.
Montreal’s urban planning committee will recommend the adoption of a proposed plan and bylaw change to develop the bleak area between the Lachine Canal and the Saint Lawrence River, encompassing historical and cultural city landmarks like Habitat 67, the Farine Five Roses sign and Silo no. 5.
The plan, created with input from the community, aims to preserve the industrial area's heritage while promoting accessibility, sustainability and economic activity. If adopted, it would mean the addition of thousands of new housing units to a "strategic location near downtown."
An overview of the new buildings planned for the area.Courtesy of CNW Group/City of Montreal
Executive Committee Vice President Benoit Dorais emphasized that developing the land around the Bonaventure Bridge is a priority for the city.
"One thing is certain, our administration will ensure that we respect the essential conditions for the creation of a mixed, inclusive living environment, where there are green spaces and local services," he said in a statement.
Public consultation remains an integral part of the project, with the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) set to lead the process. The current development framework incorporates concerns and objectives raised during discussions with stakeholders over the past year, said Dorais.
People walk down a path toward Silo no. 5.Courtesy of CNW Group/City of Montreal
The OCPM will hold another public forum to inform residents and "improve the proposal" before it is submitted to the Montreal City Council for adoption.