This Quebec Boardwalk Trail Stretches As Far As The Eye Can See Into The Forest (PHOTOS)
At the shore of the Saint Lawrence River in Nicolet, Quebec, is a boardwalk trail that offers spectacular views through the forest and across the marsh of the local Parc écomaritime de l'Anse-du-Port.
The 710-metre trail leads to a 12.3-metre lookout tower, where, from the top, it looks like the boardwalk stretches endlessly through nature.
Passing over a natural flood zone, the boardwalk can sometimes appear to be floating on water.
According to the Nicolet municipal website, several walking trails allow visitors to explore even more of the Parc écomaritime de l'Anse-du-Port.
As of May 28, 2021, the boardwalk is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Boardwalk in Nicolet, Quebec
Price: Free to visit
When: Seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: Parc écomaritime de l'Anse-du-Port, chemin du fleuve O., Nicolet, QC
Reason to visit: For an easy nature walk with spectacular views.
