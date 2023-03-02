Montrealers Shared Childhood Memories Other Cities Wouldn't Get & They'll Hit You In The Feels
Montreal really hit different back in the day.
From hot summer days spent at Parc Jarry or the Jean-Talon Market, to winter evenings skating through Parc La Fontaine and hiking up Mont-Royal, growing up in Montreal makes it an unforgettable city. Toss in the iconic landmarks, rich history and unique culture — it's no surprise that Montreal has a special place in the hearts of those who call this vibrant city home.
Whether you grew up in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, the Plateau, Rosemont or LaSalle, every Montrealer has a memory they cherish that only other Montrealers can understand.
When we asked locals to list a few of their favourite memories of growing up in Montreal that no other city would understand, the answers came pouring in and boy, will they hit you right in the feels.
Here are some of the most uniquely Montreal replies:
"Picking up warm bagels and eating one on the way home."
"Steinberg grocery store."
"Miracle Mart."
"Buying candy at the dep."
"Night at Orange Julep."
"Eating breakfast at Beauty's."
"10-year-old kids delivering beer, cigarettes and POM bread to customers on a bicycle from a dépanneur."
"$0.50 steaming at Lafleur."
"Walking to school in knee-deep snow."
"Referendum riots."
"Four seasons in one day."
"Ogilvy’s, Simpsons, Eaton’s, and Morgan’s (now The Bay) all in a row."
"Belmont Park."
"The '98 ice storm."
"Playing with my English friends at school and my French neighbours after school."
"$5 standing room ticket at Forum for Saturday night Habs game … priceless!!!"
"Living on an island with hot summers, but not being able to swim in the river."
"HMV Downtown."
"People speaking French and English almost simultaneously."
"Knowing what an Allophone means."
"Going to Expo games hoping the roof doesn’t cave in."
