montreal jobs

These 12 Part-Time Montreal Jobs Are Hiring Now & Pay At Least $20 Hourly

Is this your sign to switch things up?

Staff Writer
The Montreal skyline at night. Right: Someone paints a 3 Brasseurs sign outside the restaurant.

The Montreal skyline at night. Right: Someone paints a 3 Brasseurs sign outside the restaurant.

Beatrice Preve | Dreamstime, Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstime

Maybe the first month of 2023 hasn't treated you well — your loved ones are moving, your job is dead-ending, and your vegetables in the fridge are getting mouldy even though you swear you JUST bought them. I can't fix two of those things, but if you're looking for part-time work in the Montreal area that pays over $20, I have just the list for you.

Buy a late-night poutine with your old-job money, text your friends you love them, shop for some more broccoli and chin up, because your next big opportunity could be knocking at your door (or scrolling down your screen).

Dishwasher

Salary: $22.93 hourly

Company: Residence Bon-Secours

Who Should Apply: Patient, physically fit people with experience in food service.

Apply here

Audiovisual technician

Salary: $25.30 to $35.35 hourly

Company: Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Who Should Apply: French speakers with DECs in technology and media with two years of experience.

Apply here

Organization and productivity project manager

Salary: $900 to $1,750 monthly

Company: Bazar production, Inc.

Who Should Apply: CEGEP-educated (or equivalent) people with the desire to explore a career, and possibly with the necessary equipment for remote work. The candidate must be willing to travel.

Apply here

Hairdresser

Salary: $17 to $23 hourly

Company: Achaia Sélect Jean Talon, Inc.

Who Should Apply: French-speakers with a Hairstylist Trade Certification and less than one year of experience.

Apply here

Law enforcement teacher

Salary: $78.60 hourly

Company: College O'Sullivan de Montreal

Who Should Apply: French-speakers with a DEC in juridical techniques and notary experience.

Apply here

Administration officer

Salary: $20.07 hourly

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: Full-time students who speak French and hold a DEC in administration.

Apply here

Workers' compensation officer

Salary: $22.33 hourly

Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)

Who Should Apply: French-speakers with a DEC in administration or human resources.

Apply here

Webmaster

Salary: $20 hourly

Company: Regroupement Taktik Inc

Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with internet access and experience with basic website coding.

Apply here

Bookkeeping clerk

Salary: $24 hourly

Company: Centre de consultation psychologique et éducationnelle (CCPE), Inc.

Who Should Apply: Anyone punctual and math-savvy with an AEC in administration.

Apply here

Administrative technician

Salary: $20.07

Company: Office québécois de la langue française

Who Should Apply: People with a DEC in administration and/or a Bachelor's in administration, who have strong writing and speaking skills in French.

Apply here

Fitness instructor

Salary: $20 to $22 hourly

Company: Vélo Québec

Who Should Apply: Confident bikers with their own set of wheels and experience teaching or working with children.

Apply here

Records analyst — access to information

Salary: $25.25 hourly

Company: Commission de protection du territoire agricole du Québec

Who Should Apply: First-year law students (Bachelor's level) with an interest in records administration.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Willa Holt
Staff Writer
Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You
Loading...