These 12 Part-Time Montreal Jobs Are Hiring Now & Pay At Least $20 Hourly
Is this your sign to switch things up?
Maybe the first month of 2023 hasn't treated you well — your loved ones are moving, your job is dead-ending, and your vegetables in the fridge are getting mouldy even though you swear you JUST bought them. I can't fix two of those things, but if you're looking for part-time work in the Montreal area that pays over $20, I have just the list for you.
Buy a late-night poutine with your old-job money, text your friends you love them, shop for some more broccoli and chin up, because your next big opportunity could be knocking at your door (or scrolling down your screen).
Dishwasher
Salary: $22.93 hourly
Company: Residence Bon-Secours
Who Should Apply: Patient, physically fit people with experience in food service.
Audiovisual technician
Salary: $25.30 to $35.35 hourly
Company: Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue
Who Should Apply: French speakers with DECs in technology and media with two years of experience.
Organization and productivity project manager
Salary: $900 to $1,750 monthly
Company: Bazar production, Inc.
Who Should Apply: CEGEP-educated (or equivalent) people with the desire to explore a career, and possibly with the necessary equipment for remote work. The candidate must be willing to travel.
Hairdresser
Salary: $17 to $23 hourly
Company: Achaia Sélect Jean Talon, Inc.
Who Should Apply: French-speakers with a Hairstylist Trade Certification and less than one year of experience.
Law enforcement teacher
Salary: $78.60 hourly
Company: College O'Sullivan de Montreal
Who Should Apply: French-speakers with a DEC in juridical techniques and notary experience.
Administration officer
Salary: $20.07 hourly
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: Full-time students who speak French and hold a DEC in administration.
Workers' compensation officer
Salary: $22.33 hourly
Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)
Who Should Apply: French-speakers with a DEC in administration or human resources.
Webmaster
Salary: $20 hourly
Company: Regroupement Taktik Inc
Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with internet access and experience with basic website coding.
Bookkeeping clerk
Salary: $24 hourly
Company: Centre de consultation psychologique et éducationnelle (CCPE), Inc.
Who Should Apply: Anyone punctual and math-savvy with an AEC in administration.
Administrative technician
Salary: $20.07
Company: Office québécois de la langue française
Who Should Apply: People with a DEC in administration and/or a Bachelor's in administration, who have strong writing and speaking skills in French.
Fitness instructor
Salary: $20 to $22 hourly
Company: Vélo Québec
Who Should Apply: Confident bikers with their own set of wheels and experience teaching or working with children.
Records analyst — access to information
Salary: $25.25 hourly
Company: Commission de protection du territoire agricole du Québec
Who Should Apply: First-year law students (Bachelor's level) with an interest in records administration.
