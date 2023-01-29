Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

These 9 Montreal Jobs Are Open Now & All Pay Over $100,000

Is it time for a career change?

Staff Writer
The Montreal skyline at dusk.

The Montreal skyline at dusk.

Vlad Ghiea | Dreamstime

As the first month of the new year comes to a close, perhaps it's time to rethink your career path and try something different. Thankfully, there are plenty of jobs available in Montreal, whether you're a high-powered programmer or a student looking for part-time work. Recession be d*mned, we're getting our bag in 2023.

Insurance actuary

Salary: $115,466 to $190,000

Company: The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

Who Should Apply: This English-language role (!) is open to those with five or more years of experience in mathematical modelling and statistics.

Apply here

Professional services manager — business services

Salary: $141,800 to $212,600

Company: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Who Should Apply: To apply, you'll need five years of experience training and leading staff as well as leading projects in the context of business management.

Apply here

Heating designer

Salary: $110,000

Company: Noetis Capital, Inc.

Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with OIQ memberships and at least five years of experience in designing and building heating components should apply for this role.

Apply here

Administrative services manager

Salary: $115,000

Company: Chambre de l'assurance de dommages

Who Should Apply: Fluent French speakers with good English and five years of managerial experience should apply for this role, which also requires an MBA.

Apply here

Senior software developer

Salary: $100,000 to $120,000

Company: Intrado

Who Should Apply: Coders with good knowledge of C# and Java and a Bachelor's in computer science could apply to this role. Leadership experience is also a significant asset

Apply here

Software engineer

Salary: $100,000 to $210,000

Company: Neutron Controls

Who Should Apply: Hardware engineers (or software developers) with automotive experience and managerial experience should apply to this role!

Apply here

Cloud Security Solutions Architect

Salary: $100,000 to $130,000

Company: Premier Group Recruitment

Who Should Apply: Montreal-based professionals with five or more years of experience working with cloud security apps and a Bachelor's in computer science can apply to this job.

Apply here

Electrical and electronics engineer

Salary: $130,000

Company: Cevians LLC

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a Bachelor's in electrical engineering and ten years of relevant experience designing circuits could apply to this role.

Apply here

Devops engineer

Salary: $105,000 to $140,000

Company: Pocket Pinata Interactive

Who Should Apply: Professionals with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent and five or more years of experience working on games in a remote or mobile setting would be a good fit for this role.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...