These 9 Montreal Jobs Are Open Now & All Pay Over $100,000
Is it time for a career change?
As the first month of the new year comes to a close, perhaps it's time to rethink your career path and try something different. Thankfully, there are plenty of jobs available in Montreal, whether you're a high-powered programmer or a student looking for part-time work. Recession be d*mned, we're getting our bag in 2023.
Insurance actuary
Salary: $115,466 to $190,000
Company: The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company
Who Should Apply: This English-language role (!) is open to those with five or more years of experience in mathematical modelling and statistics.
Professional services manager — business services
Salary: $141,800 to $212,600
Company: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Who Should Apply: To apply, you'll need five years of experience training and leading staff as well as leading projects in the context of business management.
Heating designer
Salary: $110,000
Company: Noetis Capital, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with OIQ memberships and at least five years of experience in designing and building heating components should apply for this role.
Administrative services manager
Salary: $115,000
Company: Chambre de l'assurance de dommages
Who Should Apply: Fluent French speakers with good English and five years of managerial experience should apply for this role, which also requires an MBA.
Senior software developer
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000
Company: Intrado
Who Should Apply: Coders with good knowledge of C# and Java and a Bachelor's in computer science could apply to this role. Leadership experience is also a significant asset
Software engineer
Salary: $100,000 to $210,000
Company: Neutron Controls
Who Should Apply: Hardware engineers (or software developers) with automotive experience and managerial experience should apply to this role!
Cloud Security Solutions Architect
Salary: $100,000 to $130,000
Company: Premier Group Recruitment
Who Should Apply: Montreal-based professionals with five or more years of experience working with cloud security apps and a Bachelor's in computer science can apply to this job.
Electrical and electronics engineer
Salary: $130,000
Company: Cevians LLC
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a Bachelor's in electrical engineering and ten years of relevant experience designing circuits could apply to this role.
Devops engineer
Salary: $105,000 to $140,000
Company: Pocket Pinata Interactive
Who Should Apply: Professionals with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent and five or more years of experience working on games in a remote or mobile setting would be a good fit for this role.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.